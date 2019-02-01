Limited edition Skechers X One Piece sneakers available in S’pore from March 15, 2019
Time to save up S$159.
Here’s an update for One Piece fans — the Skechers D’Lites x One Piece collection is dropping in Singapore on Mar. 15.
Skechers S’pore launching limited edition One Piece collection in March 2019
The series will be available in 14 stores islandwide:
- Suntec City
- Tampines 1
- Jurong Point
- Parkway Parade
- Causeway Point
- VivoCity
- JEM
- Takashimaya
- ION Orchard
- Junction 8
- Compass One
- NEX
- SingPost Centre
- Mark Nason X Skechers @ Bugis Junction
S$159 per pair
Here are the available shoes:
Jinbe
Trafalgar Law
Monkey D. Luffy
Blackbeard – Marshall D. Teach
Portgas D. Ace
They have US size seven to 13 for men and US size five to 10 for women.
The sneakers retail for S$159 per pair.
Limited free gifts
Lucky shoppers will be able to receive some limited edition collectible gifts, available in limited quantities.
One can receive this Luffy tote bag for free with the purchase of any Skechers X One Piece shoes:
Or a Skechers X One Piece cap with a purchase of 2 pairs of shoes (Skechers X One Piece shoes + any other Skechers footwear.)
Top image courtesy of Skechers Singapore
