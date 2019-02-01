Limited edition Skechers X One Piece sneakers available in S’pore from March 15, 2019

Here’s an update for One Piece fans — the Skechers D’Lites x One Piece collection is dropping in Singapore on Mar. 15.

The series will be available in 14 stores islandwide:

Suntec City

Tampines 1

Jurong Point

Parkway Parade

Causeway Point

VivoCity

JEM

Takashimaya

ION Orchard

Junction 8

Compass One

NEX

SingPost Centre

Mark Nason X Skechers @ Bugis Junction

S$159 per pair

Here are the available shoes:

Jinbe

Trafalgar Law

Monkey D. Luffy

Blackbeard – Marshall D. Teach

Portgas D. Ace

They have US size seven to 13 for men and US size five to 10 for women.

The sneakers retail for S$159 per pair.

Limited free gifts

Lucky shoppers will be able to receive some limited edition collectible gifts, available in limited quantities.

One can receive this Luffy tote bag for free with the purchase of any Skechers X One Piece shoes:

Or a Skechers X One Piece cap with a purchase of 2 pairs of shoes (Skechers X One Piece shoes + any other Skechers footwear.)

Top image courtesy of Skechers Singapore