SK Jewellery warehouse sale: Up to 70% off, 1-for-1 wedding bands & solitaires March 28 – 31, 2019
Another weekend, another warehouse sale.
SK Jewellery will be holding a warehouse sale at Soo Kee Headquarters in Changi Business Park from March 28 to 31, 2019.
Here’s a quick look at the deals available.
Over 300 designs
In summary, shoppers will get to browse from plenty of designs for 1-for-1 purchases, as well as up to 70 percent off certain pieces of jewellery.
More details:
- Get a 1-for-1 deal on solitaires from brands such as SK Jewellery, Love & Co. and Soo Kee.
- 1-for-1 wedding bands, also from SK Jewellery, Love & Co. and Soo Kee. There are over 300 designs that come in white gold, platinum and rose gold, according to the organisers. Prices start from S$299.
- Up to 70 per cent off designer jewellery
Daily deals
For each day of the event, the first 20 to 50 customers will be able to purchase specific products at discounted prices.
- March 28: Diamond ring at S$499 (U.P S$839) for first 20 customers. It is not mentioned how any carats are in the ring.
- March 29: 999 Pure Gold Bar at S$79 (U.P S$139) for first 50 customers.
- March 30 : Half-diamond Bracelet at S$699 (U.P S$899) for first 20 customers.
- March 31: 999 Pure Gold Pixu Bracelet at S$99 (U.P S$199) for first 50 customers.
OCBC Cardholders will receive free diamond earrings with any purchase from their Dancing Star collection.
The rest get free parking.
Address:
Soo Kee HQ
7 Changi Business Park Vista Singapore 486402
Date and time:
March 28 – 31, 2019
10:30am – 9pm
