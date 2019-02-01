SK Jewellery warehouse sale: Up to 70% off, 1-for-1 wedding bands & solitaires March 28 – 31, 2019

SK Jewellery will be holding a warehouse sale at Soo Kee Headquarters in Changi Business Park from March 28 to 31, 2019.

Here’s a quick look at the deals available.

Over 300 designs

In summary, shoppers will get to browse from plenty of designs for 1-for-1 purchases, as well as up to 70 percent off certain pieces of jewellery.

More details:

Get a 1-for-1 deal on solitaires from brands such as SK Jewellery, Love & Co. and Soo Kee.

1-for-1 wedding bands, also from SK Jewellery, Love & Co. and Soo Kee. There are over 300 designs that come in white gold, platinum and rose gold, according to the organisers. Prices start from S$299.

Up to 70 per cent off designer jewellery

Daily deals

For each day of the event, the first 20 to 50 customers will be able to purchase specific products at discounted prices.

March 28: Diamond ring at S$499 (U.P S$839) for first 20 customers. It is not mentioned how any carats are in the ring.

March 29: 999 Pure Gold Bar at S$79 (U.P S$139) for first 50 customers.

March 30 : Half-diamond Bracelet at S$699 (U.P S$899) for first 20 customers.

March 31: 999 Pure Gold Pixu Bracelet at S$99 (U.P S$199) for first 50 customers.

OCBC Cardholders will receive free diamond earrings with any purchase from their Dancing Star collection.

The rest get free parking.

Address:

Soo Kee HQ

7 Changi Business Park Vista Singapore 486402

Date and time:

March 28 – 31, 2019

10:30am – 9pm

Top image via SK Jewellery