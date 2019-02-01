How to watch Game of Thrones without finding out how many sexy singles are in your area

The highly anticipated final season of Game of Thrones is coming soon, and you might already be planning to watch it online… illegally, that is.

As we all know, the critically acclaimed show is not on Netflix, which means that we have to resort to the tried-and-tested illegal ways of torrenting or streaming episodes.

This, however, means dealing with annoyances like obnoxious ads about getting rich quick, losing weight with some weird fruit, or finding sexy singles in your area.

It’s fine. It’s something you’ve lived with, and moulded in.

Several ads about how stock images of women are looking to “date” you or a survey that will pay you $50 for a “few simple questions” isn’t going to faze you.

So you stream the video. But your WiFi isn’t always consistent, there are times where the quality of the video starts to blur and pixelate, ruining your watching pleasure.

You then turn to torrenting. While we’ve (somewhat) evolved beyond clicking the right download button, finding a working link isn’t so easy.

Sometimes, it takes downloading dozens of GB worth of the episodes to realise something is wrong:

Welp.

We’ve got a suggestion, however, that involves HBO, the home of the acclaimed series.

For S$13.98, the HBO Pak by Singtel offers 6 of HBO’s best channels:

HBO HD

HBO Signature (HD)

HBO Family (HD)

HBO Hits (HD)

CINEMAX (HD)

RED BY HBO (HD)

Also included are HBO On Demand and HBO GO, HBO Asia’s streaming app.

Chey, I have to pay for cable TV, you ask?

Here’s the deal: When you subscribe to Singtel TV, the Singtel TV GO paid service will be made available for you. You can watch all your favourite shows on all your devices on the go, without having to fuss over downloading or streaming your shows.

Plus, it’s great for long commutes or bathtime entertainment, where you’d have access to other blockbuster hits such as True Detective and Westworld.

What’s more, if you’ve been missing out on your favourite Discovery Channels on other cable subscriptions, you don’t have to anymore with the entire suite of Discovery channels, including Asian Food Channel, HGTV & Food network, now only on Singtel TV.

Looking at other Singtel services instead? No problem. If you’re one of the first 1000 customers to sign up for the Fibre Entertainment Bundle from now till March 15, you’ll get six months of HBO Pak and five months of TV & Fibre absolutely free.

If you sign up for selected Singtel Combo & XO mobile plans, Singtel will be offering 24 months of complimentary access to HBO GO on Singtel CAST, so you can watch the final season on your shiny new phone.

With such a wide range of shows and services, it’s no surprise Singtel TV has recently been awarded the HWZ reader’s Choice award for Best Paid TV operator in Singapore.

For more details and deals, go to singtel.com/hbo.

This article is brought to you by Singtel, who makes sure that Game of Thrones fans won’t ever have to curse out loud in Valyrian over torrenting issues.