fbpx

Back
﻿

SingPost fined S$300,000 for doing a bad job in 2018

Punitive enough?

Belmont Lay | March 29, 01:15 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

SingPost has been fined S$300,000 for doing a bad job in 2018.

This is a second fine after one issued earlier in February 2019 for a bad job done in 2017.

Not meeting quality service standards

This latest penalty is for not meeting quality service standards in the delivery of letters in 2018.

Fined S$100,000 for 2017’s bad job done

Previously on Feb. 7, the IMDA imposed a S$100,000 fine on the postal service provider for failing to meet the delivery standards of local basic letters and registered mail on nine occasions in 2017.

2018’s bad job done

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement on Friday, March 29 that it took account of 20 cases of non-compliance in 2018, which is 11 cases more than in 2017.

“IMDA also took into consideration that these were repeated failures, and in some cases involved lost letters,” the regulator said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, IMDA also noted that the failure margins in 2018 were generally lower on average as compared to the year before.”

Errant ex-postman left Singapore without being prosecuted

A former SingPost mailman who discarded returned and advertisement mails at the Reflections at Keppel Bay condominium in 2018 is now barred from working in Singapore again.

SingPost postman fired for throwing away mail, company apologises to public

He will be arrested if he returns to Singapore.

Sacked but not prosecuted

The IMDA said that the man, Chinese national Liu Zhengang, was sacked by SingPost after the incident, investigations showed.

A video of his disposal antics were shared widely and condemned on social media last year.

Liu has returned to China but an advisory has been issued by IMDA.

IMDA said in its statement: “IMDA reserves the right to prosecute him.”

It was not stated when he went back to his home country.

SingPost urged to get better, fast

The IMDA said that it has ordered SingPost to “take urgent steps to improve its service standards and restore public confidence in its postal services”, as it takes a “very serious view of any lapses” in SingPost’s mail services.

The regulator wrote: “IMDA has also issued an advisory to SingPost to remind SingPost of its obligations to safeguard mail integrity and security and to train and educate its staff to perform their task properly.”

SingPost’s revenue

SingPost posted a third quarter net profit increase of 15.6 percent to S$50.2 million.

The third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.

SingPost CEO Paul Coutts: ‘It has been an exceptional quarter’

S’pore public hammering SingPost pays off as it announces ways to improve service standards

Top photo via SingPost

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

23-year-old man spends free time inspecting public toilets in S'pore

He has inspected over 100 public toilets over 5 years.

March 29, 11:55 am

S'pore submits hawker culture to UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage of humanity

Here's how hawker culture is going to be defined as intangible cultural heritage.

March 29, 11:05 am

S'pore lady tries to buy stove off Carousell from extremely dehydrated seller, ends up trolling him

Stover the top.

March 29, 10:56 am

PMD rider in Bedok hit by lorry in rain, slides 50m on road

This looks serious.

March 29, 03:53 am

British PM Theresa May vows to resign amidst more Brexit chaos, explained

What the heck is going on?

March 29, 03:03 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close