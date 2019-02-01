fbpx

One of the 50 Christchurch terror attack victims was son of S’porean man

Tariq Omar died at the scene of the attack.

Sulaiman Daud |Fasiha Nazren | March 18, 09:43 pm

The March 15 terror attack on two New Zealand mosques has claimed at least 50 lives, with 40 injured.

One of the worshippers who died was 24-year-old Tariq Omar.

It has been reported that Tariq’s father is Singaporean, while his mother is from New Zealand.

Tariq arrived early for Friday prayers

According to Berita Mediacorp, who spoke to Tariq’s father Rashid Omar, Tariq was a devout, religious person who lived in New Zealand with the rest of his family.

Tariq is referred to as “Tariq Rashid” in the Berita Mediacorp article, but a New Zealand Herald article, citing the Singaporean High Commission, referred to him as “Tariq Omar”.

On the day of the attack, Tariq was at the Al Noor mosque ahead of his relatives.

Rashid said this was not unusual for Tariq, who often arrived early for Friday prayers.

Rosemary Omar witnessed the attack

According to Rashid, his wife Rosemary Omar, a New Zealand citizen, was also at the scene when the attack began, sitting in her car in the parking lot behind the mosque.

Rashid said: “My wife said she heard a shot. However, she thought it was some other kind of loud noise. But then she heard more shots, and saw people running out of the mosque.”

Rashid added that Rosemary drove to the front of the mosque to find out what was going on, and saw a dead body lying in the middle of the road outside the mosque.

Tariq died at the scene. Rashid said the family was still coming to terms with the tragedy.

Football enthusiast

Tariq’s body has not yet been returned to the family, pending the approval of the coroner, but once done, the burial customs will be carried out immediately.

Rashid said he last saw his son on the night of March 14, just a day before the attack.

Tariq is remembered as a caring man who loved animals.

He was also an active member of a local football club in Christchurch.

He leaves behind his family members, including two younger siblings.

Top image from GoFundMe – Tariq Omar.

