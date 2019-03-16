fbpx

S’pore couple allegedly delivered baby girl in Taiwan hotel & threw it in bin, police investigating

They left the country on the same day.

Kayla Wong |Nyi Nyi Thet | March 1, 03:12 pm

According to multiple Taiwanese media reports, a couple from Singapore is wanted by the police in Taiwan in relation to a case in which the body of a newborn baby girl was found wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped inside a bin.

The body itself was carried by a recycling truck from Taipei to New Taipei City.

The baby was discovered with the 30cm umbilical cord and placenta intact by an employee at a recycling company in New Taipei City.

It is not known if the baby died prior to the disposal, during or after.

Security camera

The police, after surveying security cameras, determined that the baby was thrown away at Ximending, which is about 20 minutes away by car.

The footage apparently revealed a man throwing the baby inside a black plastic bag and then dumping the bag into a container full of kitchen waste at around 3pm.

Further investigations revealed that the man was staying in a hotel frequented by South East Asian tourists.

The hotel room in the Wanhua area was swabbed down to gather evidence proving the couple was related to the discarded baby.

Eye witnesses told Apple Daily that the woman appeared to be pregnant when they arrived, but her belly went down significantly after they left.

Initial investigations by the police suggests a couple from Singapore, who had already left Taiwan, to be responsible for the act.

The couple is suspected to have arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 19, and left on Feb. 26 after giving birth that day and leaving for Singapore.

You can watch the Taiwanese coverage of the news here:

Image collated from Wikipedia and Taiwan Focus News

