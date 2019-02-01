S’porean pet groomer gives PomPom the Pomeranian egg cut, wins Internet cult following

A freelance pet groomer in Singapore turned a white Pomeranian into a seal/ egg and created for it a social media cult following.

Grooming video

PomPom the Pomeranian was featured in a video by the groomer getting groomed on Jan. 29, 2019:

It was watched more than 98,000 times.

Making an egg out of a dog

The process of turning a dog into an egg/ seal involved giving the Pomeranian a shower, massaging its body, puffing up the fur and trimming it to make it a spheroid.

Tribute

Within two weeks, the tributes came in — not surprisingly from Japan:

Groomer from Singapore

The groomer responsible is Andrea Aubrey Sim (@groomer_andrea).

She is also responsible for turning other dogs into round shapes:

PomPom gets its own Instagram account

After PomPom got some attention, an Instagram account (@pom_and_pixel) was set up by its owner to feature the white Pomeranian doing daily stuff.

But it appeared to have grown out of its egg trim within two weeks:

Back to the groomer, soon.