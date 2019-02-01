S’porean pet groomer gives PomPom the Pomeranian egg cut, wins Internet cult following
Looks like a seal/ egg.
A freelance pet groomer in Singapore turned a white Pomeranian into a seal/ egg and created for it a social media cult following.
Grooming video
PomPom the Pomeranian was featured in a video by the groomer getting groomed on Jan. 29, 2019:
It was watched more than 98,000 times.
Making an egg out of a dog
The process of turning a dog into an egg/ seal involved giving the Pomeranian a shower, massaging its body, puffing up the fur and trimming it to make it a spheroid.
Tribute
Within two weeks, the tributes came in — not surprisingly from Japan:
ヘアカットされるアザラシ(犬)を作ってみました。 pic.twitter.com/UevooZVQQG
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) February 13, 2019
Groomer from Singapore
The groomer responsible is Andrea Aubrey Sim (@groomer_andrea).
She is also responsible for turning other dogs into round shapes:
PomPom gets its own Instagram account
After PomPom got some attention, an Instagram account (@pom_and_pixel) was set up by its owner to feature the white Pomeranian doing daily stuff.
But it appeared to have grown out of its egg trim within two weeks:
Back to the groomer, soon.
