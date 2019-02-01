fbpx

Back
﻿

S’porean pet groomer gives PomPom the Pomeranian egg cut, wins Internet cult following

Looks like a seal/ egg.

Belmont Lay | March 30, 05:30 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A freelance pet groomer in Singapore turned a white Pomeranian into a seal/ egg and created for it a social media cult following.

Grooming video

PomPom the Pomeranian was featured in a video by the groomer getting groomed on Jan. 29, 2019:

It was watched more than 98,000 times.

Making an egg out of a dog

The process of turning a dog into an egg/ seal involved giving the Pomeranian a shower, massaging its body, puffing up the fur and trimming it to make it a spheroid.

Tribute

Within two weeks, the tributes came in — not surprisingly from Japan:

Groomer from Singapore

The groomer responsible is Andrea Aubrey Sim (@groomer_andrea).

She is also responsible for turning other dogs into round shapes:

PomPom gets its own Instagram account

After PomPom got some attention, an Instagram account (@pom_and_pixel) was set up by its owner to feature the white Pomeranian doing daily stuff.

View this post on Instagram

Playing fetch but he refuses to give 😂

A post shared by Pom Pom & Pixel (@pom_and_pixel) on

But it appeared to have grown out of its egg trim within two weeks:

Back to the groomer, soon.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Grab to double staff count in S'pore to 3,000 by 2020, after M'sia news says app usage in free fall

Grab signed an 11-year lease for the new HQ premises.

March 30, 04:24 pm

Cold Storage has mango & cherry flavoured Diet Coke from S$1.35

No sugar, no calories.

March 30, 04:06 pm

Leaked data of 800,000 blood donors in S'pore accessed illegally, possibly stolen

Police investigations are ongoing.

March 30, 03:36 pm

S'poreans need to tackle the difficult differences that matter, not the easy ones that distract

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 30, 01:26 pm

SD Gundam kits based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms to be released in S'pore in Apr. 2019

Looks awesome.

March 30, 12:53 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close