fbpx

Back
﻿

35°C in S’pore end-March 2019

But rain will follow in the last week.

Kayla Wong | March 16, 02:13 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Singaporeans can continue waving goodbye to cooler days ahead.

Warm weather to persist for another week

The warm weather that Singapore has been experiencing for the first fortnight of March 2019 is expected to persist for another week — so says the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday, March 15.

Daily temperature will range between 24°C and 34°C, with the daily maximum temperature potentially rising to around 35°C when there is little or no rainfall.

Some relief from the heat in last week of March

However, Singaporeans can expect some relief from the scorching sun in the last week of the month.

The monsoon rain band will be shifting northward to lie over Singapore and the surrounding equatorial region.

Thundery showers to be expected

When that happens, Singapore will experience short periods of “moderate to heavy thundery showers on most days in the afternoon”.

On a few days in the week, the thundery showers might continue into the evening.

At the end of the month, the low level winds are expected to weaken and become “light and variable”.

This indicates the beginning of the inter-monsoon period in early April.

Top image via

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

People in New Zealand show up at mosques to lay flowers & write messages of hope

Muslims in New Zealand make up 1.1 percent out of a 4.25 million population.

March 16, 12:43 am

S'porean politicians condemn New Zealand terror attack & express condolences

Singaporeans should always remain vigilant and work to spread tolerance.

March 15, 11:49 pm

Free Changi Jewel public preview tickets on sale on Carousell for S$4 - S$10

Resale of the preview tickets is not allowed.

March 15, 11:34 pm

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

He has been slammed by Australians and New Zealanders.

March 15, 10:59 pm

S'pore clothing shop selling "Mala Tee" at Scape on March 16, 2019

If you can't make it tomorrow, they will be putting it up on their online store soon.

March 15, 10:37 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close