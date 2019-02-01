35°C in S’pore end-March 2019

Singaporeans can continue waving goodbye to cooler days ahead.

Warm weather to persist for another week

The warm weather that Singapore has been experiencing for the first fortnight of March 2019 is expected to persist for another week — so says the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday, March 15.

Daily temperature will range between 24°C and 34°C, with the daily maximum temperature potentially rising to around 35°C when there is little or no rainfall.

Some relief from the heat in last week of March

However, Singaporeans can expect some relief from the scorching sun in the last week of the month.

The monsoon rain band will be shifting northward to lie over Singapore and the surrounding equatorial region.

Thundery showers to be expected

When that happens, Singapore will experience short periods of “moderate to heavy thundery showers on most days in the afternoon”.

On a few days in the week, the thundery showers might continue into the evening.

At the end of the month, the low level winds are expected to weaken and become “light and variable”.

This indicates the beginning of the inter-monsoon period in early April.

