fbpx

Back
﻿

Kitaro & Led Zeppelin could not perform in 1970s S’pore as long hair not allowed

It was called Operation Snip Snip.

Tanya Ong | March 9, 03:12 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

There was a time when the Singapore government viewed men with long hair unfavourably.

Operation Snip Snip was a real thing

In 1974, an anti-long hair drive called Operation Snip Snip (yes, it really was called that) was carried out in Singapore.

During that time, men with long hair (i.e. hair below the collar, covering the ears, forehead and eyelashes) were seen as untidy and deviant, potentially disrupting social order.

Discriminated against because of long hair

What this entailed was that civil servants who refused to cut their hair short would have their employment terminated.

Posters were also put up around government agencies’ offices that stipulated that “males with long hair will have their need attended to last”.

Photo from NAS

The posters also appeared in different languages:

Photo from NAS

Made to cut hair

Visitors who refused to cut their long hair were also turned away at immigration.

At the Woodlands checkpoint, visitors were made to do quick haircuts at a barber stall nearby:

Photo from NAS
Photo from NAS

Culturally worse off

The music scene was also affected because of this policy on long hair.

Certain music artistes, such as Kitaro and Led Zeppelin, had to cancel their gigs in Singapore because they were not allowed to enter the country unless they had a haircut.

Led Zepplin. Source: Wikipedia

The campaign gradually eased off in the 1980s.

Moral panic then

While many probably cannot fathom such a policy today, being aware of the anxieties during that period allows a better grasp of the driving force behind the seemingly strange policy.

During the 1970s, the government was clamping down on different aspects of popular Western culture, as it was perceived to be a negative influence on Singaporeans.

For instance, rock ‘n’ roll music and pornographic material were banned as the authorities deemed them to be decadent and deviant.

Source: Pinterest

The authorities also disapproved of hippie culture, as it was regarded as a corrupting influence on citizens because of its association with laziness, ill-discipline and drugs.

Men with long hair were also closely associated with the hippie movement, which was why the short hair policy and campaign were enforced.

Operation Snip Snip, while controlling only one small aspect of social order in the 1970s, was part of a wider attempt to control the spread of negative influences.

Top image from Wikipedia.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean mum looking for 2 missing sons with grandmother, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Members of the public can contact her if they have any information. 

March 9, 02:32 pm

I worked as a coolie in 1950s S'pore, lion danced for Lim Yew Hock & was paid to cheer at a rally

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 9, 12:54 pm

Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre to have pool slides & water play equipment from 2020

Yay.

March 9, 11:34 am

How to watch Game of Thrones without finding out how many sexy singles are in your area

No more looking for file links like Game_of_Thrones _2019_season8_freedownload_zip.

March 9, 11:00 am

MP Seah Kian Peng: S'pore's reputation one of its greatest assets in time of great change & uncertainty

Yay for good PR.

March 9, 07:54 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close