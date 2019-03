Singapore will be very hot in 2019.

Why?

Because of El Nino. It is currently looming in the Pacific, ready to kickstart.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a weather phenomenon that brings higher temperatures.

El Nino is associated with hotter and drier weather in this region and develops in the middle of the year.

Who made this authoritative revelation?

This mercury rising forecast was revealed by climate expert, Muhammad Eeqmal Hassim, who spoke to The Straits Times.

Muhammad is the senior research scientist at the Centre for Climate Research Singapore.

The centre is under the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Why did this news about hotter temperatures occur?

The annual climate assessment report was released on March 23, 2019.

It contains nuggets of information based on observations and makes projections for the future climate of Singapore.

What is one grave observation made about higher temperatures?

Of grave concern is this new observation: Singapore’s coolest month this past 10 years was 26.9°C.

But 26.9°C was the same temperature as the hottest month in the 1970s.

Are we going to die?

The mean annual temperature in 2018 was 27.9°C.

In 2017, it was 27.7°C.

This made 2018 the eighth warmest year on record here — with consistently above-average temperatures with a brief cool spell.

Why was 2018 bad?

2018 was actually hit by a weak La Nina phenomenon, which is known for bringing with it cooler temperatures.

This means there was no El Nino effect in 2018.

Despite not having an El Nino effect, Singapore was still hot.

How is 2019 faring so far?

The hot weather could reach new heights never seen before.

February 2019 was the third warmest February in 90 years, based on the mean monthly temperature — since temperature records began in 1929.

El Nino contributes to hot years

The top five warmest years on record in Singapore were strong El Nino years.

The sixth and seventh hottest years experienced a weak El Nino effect.

In 2018, there was no El Nino effect — but it was the eighth warmest year.

Last 25 years had 10 warmest years

Singapore’s top 10 warmest years have all occurred in the past 25 years.

The last 10 years from 2009 to 2018 were the warmest ever.