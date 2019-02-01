fbpx

Domestic helper in S’pore allegedly given minimal food, told she doesn’t deserve to be treated well

Mandy How | March 13, 05:41 pm

Upsurge

New cases of abuse of foreign domestic helpers in Singapore have been appearing despite more attention being paid to the issue.

Woman who jumped from Interlace condo had allegedly left behind handwritten notes

“[An open letter to maid employers] To the woman who lives in the Semi D behind us”

Sadly, actual cases of abuse tend to surpass the number reported in the news, as some of these helpers are turning to social media for help.

Made worker use leave days when she was unable to work

One such case recently appeared on the FDW In Singapore (working conditions forum) Facebook page, where a foreign domestic worker (FDW) alleged that she was being mistreated and given minimal amounts of food.

For lunch, she was reportedly only given three spoons of rice and about a mouthful of meat:

Photo via FDW In Singapore/Facebook

The domestic helper then asks the other users on the Facebook page if their own employers gave them this kind of lunch.

Furthermore, the helper claims that her “Sir” employer has said that she “[doesn’t] deserve to be treated well”, as she was lazy and made mistakes at work.

According to the the helper, however, she makes the effort to lift the mattresses and beds at home to properly clean the floors.

She has to clean three beds two times a week.

The helper added that she previously had a breast operation due to a cyst, but her employer apparently does not care.

During the helper’s day off, her employer allegedly does not allow her to leave the condominium.

When she got sick, the employer allegedly made the helper use her leave days instead of giving her medical leave.

Due to this, the helper currently “owes” her employer five days of work.

MOM guidelines

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requires that employers provide FDWs with three meals a day, enough for a female engaged in moderate activity.

MOM’s guideline gives the example of three meals as four slices of bread with spread for breakfast, and rice, cooked vegetables, a palm-sized amount of meat, and fruit for lunch and dinner.

A helper is also entitled to one day of rest every week. If the helper agrees to work on her rest day, she should be given monetary compensation (at least one day’s salary) or a replacement rest day within the same month.

Avenues for help

If you or anyone you know might need help, here are some avenues with both government and non-governmental organisations:

1) Ministry of Manpower

FDW Helpline: 1800 339 5505 (local callers)
Centre for Domestic Employees: 1800 225 5233 (24 hours)

Alternatively, you can make a complaint at MOM Services Centre, Hall A.
1500 Bendemeer Road
Singapore 339946

2) HOME (Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics)
1800 797 7977 / 6341 5525

3) TWC2 (Transient Workers Count Too)
6247 7001

The helper’s original post:

Related article:

S’pore govt actually had to remind S’poreans to feed their foreign domestic helpers

