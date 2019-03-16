fbpx

Back
﻿

Taiwan police: DNA in hotel room matches baby “dumped” by S’pore couple, will contact SPF if necessary

More details are revealed.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 4, 03:02 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

In what appears to be an escalation of the case of the baby dumped by the Singaporean couple, Taiwanese police have confirmed that blood samples found in the hotel room where the couple stayed matched the DNA of the baby.

The newborn baby girl had been found by a recycling worker wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped inside a bin.

Police had found traces of blood and hair in the bathroom, and had taken samples there.

The next step in determining the severity of the crime would be to determine if the baby was alive at the time of birth.

Which was one of the four major questions raised by Shin Min in a previous article.

Police help

The police in Taiwan have already requested the couple to help with the investigations, but this might prove to be the shift in terms of the Singapore Police Force’s participation.

While there has been no contact as of yet, the Taiwanese police are expected to request help from SPF when they have determined the cause of death.

According to Shin Min, the couple have been uncontactable since they returned back to Singapore.

They had given an earlier interview to Shin Min, with the man denying the accusations, as well as refuting suggestions that his girlfriend had even been pregnant at all.

The girl also told Shin Min over the phone that she wasn’t pregnant, and questioned why she was allowed to board the plane if she had been.

While that particular question has not been answered yet, Taiwanese media did give what they considered to be a strong rebuttal to claims that she was not pregnant.

Here is the video on the new developments.

Related article

S’porean woman who allegedly abandoned baby apparently was pregnant, according to photo seen in Taiwanese media

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Casio Gundam 40th anniversary G-Shock series out in mid-2019

Casio on a roll.

March 4, 03:50 pm

SCDF finds entire hidden 9th floor in 8-storey Alexandra building while conducting fire safety inspection

Al-extra-cier.

March 4, 02:32 pm

MFA says no change in S'pore's position in response to Johor Chief Minister's water claim

No party can unilaterally change the 1962 Water Agreement.

March 4, 02:01 pm

S'poreans applaud viral music video showcasing talents of persons with disabilities

A moving rendition.

March 4, 11:35 am

WWE superstars returning to S'pore for live show on June 27

Wonder if Finn Balor will use Merlion-inspired body paint?

March 4, 09:53 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close