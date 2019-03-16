Taiwan police: DNA in hotel room matches baby “dumped” by S’pore couple, will contact SPF if necessary

In what appears to be an escalation of the case of the baby dumped by the Singaporean couple, Taiwanese police have confirmed that blood samples found in the hotel room where the couple stayed matched the DNA of the baby.

The newborn baby girl had been found by a recycling worker wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped inside a bin.

Police had found traces of blood and hair in the bathroom, and had taken samples there.

The next step in determining the severity of the crime would be to determine if the baby was alive at the time of birth.

Which was one of the four major questions raised by Shin Min in a previous article.

Police help

The police in Taiwan have already requested the couple to help with the investigations, but this might prove to be the shift in terms of the Singapore Police Force’s participation.

While there has been no contact as of yet, the Taiwanese police are expected to request help from SPF when they have determined the cause of death.

According to Shin Min, the couple have been uncontactable since they returned back to Singapore.

They had given an earlier interview to Shin Min, with the man denying the accusations, as well as refuting suggestions that his girlfriend had even been pregnant at all.

The girl also told Shin Min over the phone that she wasn’t pregnant, and questioned why she was allowed to board the plane if she had been.

While that particular question has not been answered yet, Taiwanese media did give what they considered to be a strong rebuttal to claims that she was not pregnant.

Here is the video on the new developments.

