fbpx

Back
﻿

Taiwan forensics found baby allegedly discarded by S’porean couple was not stillborn

The parents might be charged with infanticide.

Joshua Lee | March 25, 05:31 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The baby who was allegedly discarded by a Singaporean couple in Taipei was likely still alive when she was born.

S’pore couple allegedly delivered baby girl in Taiwan hotel & threw it in bin, police investigating

According to Shin Min Daily News, forensics revealed that the infant girl was alive at some point in time before her death.

Infant’s lungs found to contain air

The girl’s lungs and kidneys were sliced and placed in water — for a procedure known as the hydrostatic test — and they floated to the top, indicating that they were aerated, i.e. the girl had breathed independently before.

While historically employed in forensic tests to determine if a baby was stillborn, the hydrostatic test is known to be controversial.

The lungs of stillborn infants can still float due to a variety of reasons, such as attempted resuscitation and the build up of gas from decomposition.

Taiwan authorities might work with Singapore officials

Taiwanese media also reported that the couple who allegedly abandoned the infant might be guilty of infanticide.

Taiwan authorities are waiting for an official forensic report before taking its next steps.

They do not rule out asking Singapore officials to help with the investigation, it was reported.

More about the case:

S’porean woman who allegedly abandoned baby apparently was pregnant, according to photo seen in Taiwanese media

Taiwan police: DNA in hotel room matches baby “dumped” by S’pore couple, will contact SPF if necessary

Cover image collated from UDN News and Focus news.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man, 72, punched & spat on by man allegedly impersonating HDB-approved contractor

This was after a resident did not believe his credentials and told a neighbour to be wary.

March 25, 05:06 pm

1 S’porean charged, another wanted for questioning in relation to M'sia's Pasir Gudang toxic dumping

The Singaporeans involved were registered directors of a used tyre-processing company.

March 25, 04:35 pm

Cabby blacked out before Alexandra Road accident, does not remember what happened

Doctors are trying to find out what happened to him.

March 25, 04:12 pm

Sakura Bearista cup lids now available for S$18 at Starbucks S'pore

Kawaii! 

March 25, 03:53 pm

OZOO Club Penang has the most ratchet clubbing photos, hands down

Ok cool.

March 25, 03:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close