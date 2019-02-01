Taiwan forensics found baby allegedly discarded by S’porean couple was not stillborn

The baby who was allegedly discarded by a Singaporean couple in Taipei was likely still alive when she was born.

According to Shin Min Daily News, forensics revealed that the infant girl was alive at some point in time before her death.

Infant’s lungs found to contain air

The girl’s lungs and kidneys were sliced and placed in water — for a procedure known as the hydrostatic test — and they floated to the top, indicating that they were aerated, i.e. the girl had breathed independently before.

While historically employed in forensic tests to determine if a baby was stillborn, the hydrostatic test is known to be controversial.

The lungs of stillborn infants can still float due to a variety of reasons, such as attempted resuscitation and the build up of gas from decomposition.

Taiwan authorities might work with Singapore officials

Taiwanese media also reported that the couple who allegedly abandoned the infant might be guilty of infanticide.

Taiwan authorities are waiting for an official forensic report before taking its next steps.

They do not rule out asking Singapore officials to help with the investigation, it was reported.

