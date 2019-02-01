S’pore strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Christchurch mosques

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday, March 15.

The shootings during Friday prayers in two mosques left at least 49 dead and some 20 people injured.

It was New Zealand’s worst mass shooting.

Four suspects have been arrested.

No Singaporeans involved

There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the shootings, MFA said.

Assistance is provided to some Singaporeans who have contacted the ministry because their family members are in Christchurch.

“The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation,” said MFA.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also condemned the attacks as an act of terror, and has extended his condolences to the victims.

