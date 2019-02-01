fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Christchurch mosques

There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians, MFA said.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 10:31 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday, March 15.

The shootings during Friday prayers in two mosques left at least 49 dead and some 20 people injured.

It was New Zealand’s worst mass shooting.

Four suspects have been arrested.

No Singaporeans involved

There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the shootings, MFA said.

Assistance is provided to some Singaporeans who have contacted the ministry because their family members are in Christchurch.

“The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation,” said MFA.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also condemned the attacks as an act of terror, and has extended his condolences to the victims.

PM Lee Hsien Loong strongly condemns Christchurch mass shooting terrorism

This is the MFA statement in full:

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at the Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Masjid in Christchurch on 15 March 2019, which led to multiple deaths and injuries. There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians at the two mosques. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

MFA and the Singapore High Commission in Wellington have reached out to all Singaporeans who are e-registered in Christchurch, New Zealand. Thus far, there are no Singaporeans injured in the shooting incidents, but we are providing assistance to some Singaporeans who have contacted MFA because their family members are in Christchurch. The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation.

Singaporeans in Christchurch are advised to remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local police. You are also advised to keep in touch with your family and friends to let them know you are safe. If you require consular assistance, please contact the Singapore High Commission or MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore High Commission in Wellington
Tel: +64-4-470-0850
Emergency contact: +64-21-280-3161
Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office (24hrs)
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Email: [email protected]

Australian Prime Minister slams New Zealand Christchurch shooter as ‘violent terrorist’, 49 reportedly killed

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

808,201 blood donors' personal information accidentally put online by vendor: HSA

The access to the database was cut off immediately.

March 15, 09:42 pm

MHA bans American pastor Lou Engle, who made negative Muslim remarks in S'pore in 2018

He ignored requests from Singapore authorities to return for investigations into his comments.

March 15, 08:11 pm

PM Lee Hsien Loong strongly condemns Christchurch mass shooting terrorism

Singaporeans in New Zealand can seek consular assistance.

March 15, 06:55 pm

Outward Bound S'pore stops all water activities after M'sia Pasir Gudang chemical dumping incident

They are prioritising the safety of participants.

March 15, 06:46 pm

Indonesian VP candidate Sandiaga Uno praises S'pore chicken rice & ease of doing business here

Uno wants to revamp the agricultural sector by appealing to millennials.

March 15, 05:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close