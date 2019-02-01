S’pore strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Christchurch mosques
There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians, MFA said.
Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday, March 15.
The shootings during Friday prayers in two mosques left at least 49 dead and some 20 people injured.
It was New Zealand’s worst mass shooting.
Four suspects have been arrested.
No Singaporeans involved
There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the shootings, MFA said.
Assistance is provided to some Singaporeans who have contacted the ministry because their family members are in Christchurch.
“The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation,” said MFA.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also condemned the attacks as an act of terror, and has extended his condolences to the victims.
This is the MFA statement in full:
MFA and the Singapore High Commission in Wellington have reached out to all Singaporeans who are e-registered in Christchurch, New Zealand. Thus far, there are no Singaporeans injured in the shooting incidents, but we are providing assistance to some Singaporeans who have contacted MFA because their family members are in Christchurch. The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation.
Singaporeans in Christchurch are advised to remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local police. You are also advised to keep in touch with your family and friends to let them know you are safe. If you require consular assistance, please contact the Singapore High Commission or MFA Duty Office at:
Singapore High Commission in Wellington
Tel: +64-4-470-0850
Emergency contact: +64-21-280-3161
Email: [email protected]
MFA Duty Office (24hrs)
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Email: [email protected]
