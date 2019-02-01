fbpx

Back
﻿

Nazri Nasir leads S’pore Lions to victory over M’sia in their backyard

We're in the final!

Sulaiman Daud | March 21, 10:29 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It was former Lion Nazri Nasir’s first game in charge as interim head coach, and what better way to make your debut than to beat our northern neighbours.

According to Channel NewsAsia, Singapore beat Malaysia by one goal to nil in the Airmarine Cup on March 20, courtesy of a late strike in the 83rd minute by Faris Ramli.

One goal for glory

The 26-year-old forward, who plays for Hougang United, was the hero of the night after a sublime pass by teammate Khairul Amri sliced the Malaysian backline to ribbons.

Faris still had to finish the job and he kept his cool slotting the ball home past the goalkeeper, dealing the Tigers a knockout blow.

It was a great moment for Faris, who previously played in the Malaysia Super League for Selangor side PKNS FC.

According to the Straits Times, the crowd at the 90,000 capacity Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur was “sparse”, perhaps due to Malaysian fans boycotting the match because of the ticket price of RM35 (S$11.60).

Oman up next

The result sees the Lions through to the final, where they will take on a dominant Oman team.

The Middle Eastern team demonstrated their quality by beating Afghanistan 5-0.

Singapore will now take on Oman in the final on March 23, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will have to be content with competing for a third-place finish against Afghanistan.

If Nazri manages to win the Airmarine Cup, he will have made a strong case for keeping the job permanently.

Top image from Faris Ramli’s Instagram and Nazri Nasir’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore is 2nd-happiest Asian country, 34th in the world: World Happiness Report

We can be happy about this result.

March 21, 12:26 pm

Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019

Wow wow.

March 21, 11:55 am

American figure skater allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Korean rival with skate blades before competition

The American had supposedly been bullying her rival for several months.

March 21, 10:41 am

Malayan tigers possibly extinct within 5 to 10 years

Due to poaching.

March 21, 09:19 am

The Philippines seeking S'pore's advice on solving severe water shortage

The worst water shortage in a while.

March 21, 02:40 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close