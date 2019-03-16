fbpx

You can now buy a quirky bag that looks like an oversized silica gel packet

Things that look like other things.

Tanya Ong | March 4, 05:36 pm

Upsurge

Quirky bags and unconventional pouches are all the rage these days.

Previously, a takeaway kopi bag was sold as a real bag:

Iconic S’pore takeaway kopi plastic bag is now an actual bag

And more recently, a shop in Singapore sold an otah pouch:

S’pore shop sells otah pouch so realistic we’re hungry & confused

Now, you can buy a bag that looks like a silica gel packet.

Silica gel packet bag

This is what the bag looks like:

Photo via XO Halo.

It can be used as a pouch or as a sling bag:

Photo via XO Halo.
Photo via XO Halo.

Sold by online store XO Halo, the bag is 7.8 inches by  8.7 inches and has an adjustable strap.

According to this photo, you can fit a phone and some other small items inside:

Photo via XO Halo.

There are other colours available such as black and pink:

Photo via XO Halo.
Photo via XO Halo.

The bag currently retails for USD$35 (approximately S$47) at the time of writing.

There is also free worldwide shipping, but the site states that delivery will take two to three weeks.

You can get it here.

Cool.

Top photo via XO Halo’s website.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

