You can now buy a quirky bag that looks like an oversized silica gel packet

Quirky bags and unconventional pouches are all the rage these days.

Previously, a takeaway kopi bag was sold as a real bag:

And more recently, a shop in Singapore sold an otah pouch:

Now, you can buy a bag that looks like a silica gel packet.

Silica gel packet bag

This is what the bag looks like:

It can be used as a pouch or as a sling bag:

Sold by online store XO Halo, the bag is 7.8 inches by 8.7 inches and has an adjustable strap.

According to this photo, you can fit a phone and some other small items inside:

There are other colours available such as black and pink:

The bag currently retails for USD$35 (approximately S$47) at the time of writing.

There is also free worldwide shipping, but the site states that delivery will take two to three weeks.

You can get it here.

Top photo via XO Halo’s website.