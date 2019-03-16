Sheng Siong confirms dead rat incident, clarifies “House Brand” is actual name of rice brand

A dead rat was recently found in a bag of basmati rice purchased from Sheng Siong’s Bedok Reservoir outlet:

It was bought by a customer, Vegnesh Jodimani, who wrote about his encounter on Facebook.

Recounting the incident, Vegnesh wrote that his “whole house is full of dead rat smell” after discovering the animal in the bag.

In response to Mothership queries, a spokesperson from Sheng Siong confirmed that the incident indeed occurred, and that all basmati rice products of the same brand have since been pulled from the shelves.

Additionally, Sheng Siong clarified that the brand of basmati rice in question is called “House Brand”, and that the product is not supermarket chain’s own house brand.

Instead, the basmati rice is supplied by a company called K N P Trading.

Temporary phobia of eating rice

In an interview with The Straits Times, Vegnesh revealed that his three children have been traumatised by the discovery and now have a temporary phobia of eating rice.

Vegnesh’s daughter had cut open the bag and noticed a “strange smell”, which only got stronger as she poured the contents out.

However, when his wife and daughter first saw the carcass, they thought it was a “decomposed banana that had turned black”, ST reported.

Vegnesh was then called to take a look at it, whereupon he immediately knew it was a “dead thing” from the smell.

Supplier apologises

Speaking to ST, the director of K N P Trading apologised for the “isolated incident” and said that investigations are ongoing in India, where the rice was packed.

Sheng Siong is working with AVA on the incident, and the customer has since received a refund.

This is Sheng Siong’s statement in full:

“Our Bedok Reservoir Road 739A store was informed by the customer last Saturday (March 2) afternoon of the incident. All our stores have immediately removed the basmati rice products from the brand “House Brand” upon notification and the supplier was also informed of the matter. We have conducted a refund for the customer and will work closely with AVA. The supplier is currently investigating the matter.”

Top image via Google Maps and Vegnesh Jodimani/Facebook