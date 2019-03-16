fbpx

Back
﻿

Sheng Siong confirms dead rat incident, clarifies “House Brand” is actual name of rice brand

The product is not from Sheng Siong's house brand.

Mandy How | March 5, 02:36 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A dead rat was recently found in a bag of basmati rice purchased from Sheng Siong’s Bedok Reservoir outlet:

Man allegedly finds dead rat in basmati rice he supposedly bought from Sheng Siong Bedok Reservoir

It was bought by a customer, Vegnesh Jodimani, who wrote about his encounter on Facebook.

Recounting the incident, Vegnesh wrote that his “whole house is full of dead rat smell” after discovering the animal in the bag.

In response to Mothership queries, a spokesperson from Sheng Siong confirmed that the incident indeed occurred, and that all basmati rice products of the same brand have since been pulled from the shelves.

Additionally, Sheng Siong clarified that the brand of basmati rice in question is called “House Brand”, and that the product is not supermarket chain’s own house brand.

Instead, the basmati rice is supplied by a company called K N P Trading.

Temporary phobia of eating rice

In an interview with The Straits Times, Vegnesh revealed that his three children have been traumatised by the discovery and now have a temporary phobia of eating rice.

Vegnesh’s daughter had cut open the bag and noticed a “strange smell”, which only got stronger as she poured the contents out.

However, when his wife and daughter first saw the carcass, they thought it was a “decomposed banana that had turned black”, ST reported.

Vegnesh was then called to take a look at it, whereupon he immediately knew it was a “dead thing” from the smell.

Supplier apologises

Speaking to ST, the director of K N P Trading apologised for the “isolated incident” and said that investigations are ongoing in India, where the rice was packed.

Sheng Siong is working with AVA on the incident, and the customer has since received a refund.

This is Sheng Siong’s statement in full:

“Our Bedok Reservoir Road 739A store was informed by the customer last Saturday (March 2) afternoon of the incident. All our stores have immediately removed the basmati rice products from the brand “House Brand” upon notification and the supplier was also informed of the matter. We have conducted a refund for the customer and will work closely with AVA. The supplier is currently investigating the matter.”

Top image via Google Maps and Vegnesh Jodimani/Facebook 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOE to work with MSF, community organisations to help disadvantaged students

Coordinating efforts for better efficiency.

March 5, 02:57 pm

Ong Ye Kung, who grew up in a Chinese-speaking family, said he should've done G2 English

G2 roughly corresponds to the current normal academic standard in secondary school.

March 5, 02:24 pm

Couple does Chinese 'My Fair Princess' period drama-themed wedding in Woodlands, S'pore

The clothes, sedan chair and props were from Taobao.

March 5, 02:06 pm

S'pore will lose on water issue if it goes to 'World Court': Mahathir

Actually, the reverse might be true.

March 5, 01:00 pm

(Almost) every question you have about MOE's new system, answered

You ask. We answer.

March 5, 12:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close