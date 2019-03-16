Man allegedly finds dead rat in basmati rice he supposedly bought from Sheng Siong Bedok Reservoir

Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok Reservoir has allegedly pulled its house brand basmati rice from the shelves after a customer claims to have found a dead rat in one of the bags.

Vegnesh Jodimani shared the incident to Facebook on March 2 , 2019.

Here is the product in question:

And the rat that was found:

According to Vegnesh, the rice was purchased at Blk 739, Bedok Reservoir Road.

The customer added that he has reported the matter to AVA and Seng Siong’s management, following which the manager said that they will be removing their stock from the store.

Vegnesh, unfortunately, writes that his “whole house is full of dead rat smell”.

In less than 24 hours, his Facebook post has gathered more than 2,500 shares and 350 comments.

However, some commenters have expressed skepticism at Vegnesh’s claim:

Mothership has reached out to Sheng Siong for comments, and will update this article when they reply.

Original post: