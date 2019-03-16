fbpx

Back
﻿

Man allegedly finds dead rat in basmati rice he supposedly bought from Sheng Siong Bedok Reservoir

Literally smelled a rat.

Mandy How | March 3, 01:13 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok Reservoir has allegedly pulled its house brand basmati rice from the shelves after a customer claims to have found a dead rat in one of the bags.

Vegnesh Jodimani shared the incident to Facebook on March 2 , 2019.

Here is the product in question:

And the rat that was found:

According to Vegnesh, the rice was purchased at Blk 739, Bedok Reservoir Road.

The customer added that he has reported the matter to AVA and Seng Siong’s management, following which the manager said that they will be removing their stock from the store.

Vegnesh, unfortunately, writes that his “whole house is full of dead rat smell”.

In less than 24 hours, his Facebook post has gathered more than 2,500 shares and 350 comments.

However, some commenters have expressed skepticism at Vegnesh’s claim:

Mothership has reached out to Sheng Siong for comments, and will update this article when they reply.

Original post:

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore-flagged ferry carrying 50 passengers runs aground on reef near Batam

Good thing no one was hurt.

March 3, 01:01 pm

You can cancel your Grab ride for free within 5 minutes of getting a driver from March 11 onwards

You will get charged S$4 if you cancel after the first five minutes.

March 3, 12:10 pm

Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones available in S'pore for S$1,580

Whoa.

March 3, 10:49 am

Portrait Mode: The OG S'porean cat rescuer & feeder who now gives shelter to more than 150 cats

Saving Singapore's felines since the 1990s.

March 3, 10:00 am

Police investigating activist Jolovan Wham again, this time for holding paper outside State Courts without permit

Almost semi-professional arrestee.

March 3, 06:10 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close