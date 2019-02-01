fbpx

First look at Shake Shack’s menu in S’pore, available from April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport

Big wow.

Mandy How | March 18, 04:15 pm

Shake Shack’s first outlet in Singapore and Southeast Asia will be opening at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019.

While the hype has been building up for some time now, the fast food chain did not release much information about the menu, save for the fact that they will be serving some signature items:

Shake Shack at Jewel Changi Airport to serve ShackBurger, hotdogs, fries & custard ice cream

Besides the Shackburger, Shack-cago Dog, fries, and custard ice cream, more items were recently confirmed.

Here’s a quick look at them.

1) SmokeShack

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

 

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

The SmokeShack is a cheeseburger that comes with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry pepper, and ShackSauce.

2) ‘Shroom Burger

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

The ‘Shroom Burger features a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted Colby Cheese, Monterey Jack and Tilsit Cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce, served on a potato bun.

3) Shack Stack

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

The Shack Stack is a combination of the above two burgers, consisting of a fried portobello mushroom, Angus beef patty and a blanket of cheese.

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

And in case you missed it, here are the items that were previously introduced:

4) ShackBurger

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

This is their signature cheeseburger that comes with grilled Angus beef patty (medium), lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce between two potato buns.

Image via Shake Shack Singapore
Image via Shake Shack Singapore

The Shackburger is recommended for first-timers at Shake Shack, apparently.

5) Shack-cago Dog

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

The Shack-cago Dog comprises a beef hot dog topped with relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard.

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

 

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

Plus fries, of course:

Image via Shake Shack Singapore

6) Drinks and desserts

As for drinks, there will be milkshakes, something called the Fifty/Fifty, (half lemonade, half iced tea), and the ShackMeister Ale.

Milkshake. Image via Shake Shack Singapore

 

Milkshake. Image via Shake Shack Singapore

 

Fifty/Fifty. Image via Shake Shack Singapore
ShackMeister Ale. Image via Shake Shack Singapore

Some visuals of the desserts:

Image via Shake Shack Singapore
Image via Shake Shack Singapore

Singapore exclusive menu?

Shake Shack also added that it will be “partnering with local food purveyors and producers to create one-of-a-kind items for the Singapore community.”

However, these items (or even the producers) have yet to be announced.

Way to build up the suspense.

Top image via Shake Shack Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

