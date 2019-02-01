First look at Shake Shack’s menu in S’pore, available from April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport

Shake Shack’s first outlet in Singapore and Southeast Asia will be opening at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019.

While the hype has been building up for some time now, the fast food chain did not release much information about the menu, save for the fact that they will be serving some signature items:

Besides the Shackburger, Shack-cago Dog, fries, and custard ice cream, more items were recently confirmed.

Here’s a quick look at them.

1) SmokeShack

The SmokeShack is a cheeseburger that comes with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry pepper, and ShackSauce.

2) ‘Shroom Burger

The ‘Shroom Burger features a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted Colby Cheese, Monterey Jack and Tilsit Cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce, served on a potato bun.

3) Shack Stack

The Shack Stack is a combination of the above two burgers, consisting of a fried portobello mushroom, Angus beef patty and a blanket of cheese.

And in case you missed it, here are the items that were previously introduced:

4) ShackBurger

This is their signature cheeseburger that comes with grilled Angus beef patty (medium), lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce between two potato buns.

The Shackburger is recommended for first-timers at Shake Shack, apparently.

5) Shack-cago Dog

The Shack-cago Dog comprises a beef hot dog topped with relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard.

Plus fries, of course:

6) Drinks and desserts

As for drinks, there will be milkshakes, something called the Fifty/Fifty, (half lemonade, half iced tea), and the ShackMeister Ale.

Some visuals of the desserts:

Singapore exclusive menu?

Shake Shack also added that it will be “partnering with local food purveyors and producers to create one-of-a-kind items for the Singapore community.”

However, these items (or even the producers) have yet to be announced.

Way to build up the suspense.

Top image via Shake Shack Singapore