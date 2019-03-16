fbpx

Teenager jumped off 17th storey ledge in Sengkang, saved by SCDF air pack

Disturbing video: Viewer discretion is advised.

Matthias Ang | March 1, 06:16 pm

A dramatic video of a teenager jumping off the 17th storey ledge of a HDB block of flats and landing on an inflated air cushion has been uploaded to Facebook.

The video appeared to be filmed from an opposite block.

The nearly two-minute-long video was put up on March 1, on the day of the incident.

According to the video’s caption, the incident happened at Fernvale estate in Sengkang.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

The video’s caption said:

“OMG. He jumped. Into SCDF our life saving force safe hands. Just happened @ Sengkang Fernvale. hope he recovers with professional help.

If you need help or knows anyone needing help pls call SOS Samaritan Of Singapore tel: 18002214444”

Audible boom heard upon landing on air cushion

The video begins with the teenager sitting on a ledge, with his arm against the wall.

He then drops off the ledge, screaming almost all the way down, and subsequently hitting the inflated air pack with an audible boom.

Other screams in the background can be heard as well at the moment of his jump.

Gif of video from Fabrications About the PAP

The Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel are then seen rushing forward onto the air cushion to surround the teen, attending to him for the rest of the video.

Gif of video from Fabrications About the PAP

In response to Mothership.sg queries, SCDF said:

“SCDF responded to a rescue incident at 411B Fernvale Road at about 2.55pm today. Upon arrival a teenage boy was seen on the ledge outside a unit on the 17th floor. A safety life air pack was immediately deployed as a precautionary measure. The boy fell onto the safety life air pack. The boy was immediately attended to by SCDF paramedics and was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.”

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

