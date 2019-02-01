Passenger on Scoot flight TR996 from S’pore to Taipei takes photo of oxygen masks activated

What happened

Oxygen masks were activated on Scoot flight TR996 from Singapore to Taipei on Sunday afternoon, March 24.

TR996 eventually landed at 1.15pm at Taipei Taoyuan Airport.

The plane experienced abnormal cabin pressure during descent, resulting in the oxygen masks being deployed.

According to one passenger, the oxygen masks were deployed 30 minutes before the plane landed.

There were 180 passengers on the plane.

An infant vomited during the descent, as no other injuries or major discomfort were reported.

Photo of incident

A photo of the incident inside the plane when the oxygen masks were deployed was shared to the Scoot Facebook page by a passenger on flight TR996.

It was posted on Sunday, March 24, just before 6pm.

Passenger seeking explanation

The passenger who took and shared the photo wrote that she was looking to Scoot to explain what happened, as it was “a terrifying experience for all passengers”, but “yet no explanation was given nor did Scoot provide any details on their page”.

She concluded her post by saying: “We demand for an explanation from Scoot soonest possible.”

Other regular people respond

Her post was met with responses from other regular people, who told her to either wait for investigations to be done for any answers to be forthcoming, as well as to be grateful that the plane even landed in one piece.

Why pilot can’t answer all questions on the spot

Being reminded to be grateful the plane landed

Scoot officially replied the passenger at 10.19pm

Scoot said it would follow up on the infant’s condition.

The aircraft has been grounded for investigations.

Scoot has also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

