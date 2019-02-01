People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung’s new hole-punch camera
Holey moley.
The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has a hole-punch camera.
Here it is.
Reactions have been mixed
Whatever you might think of the camera design though, one thing is clear, there are a lot of creative people on the Internet.
Opportunity punches
These really creative people have been hard at work trying to find unique ways of utilising the hole-punch camera to make quirky wallpaper designs.
Here they are.
These Samsung s10+ wallpaper is really getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/RcMGjsbKkJ
— KK (@hakkim__) March 5, 2019
Not so sure about #bender from #futurama. Too much emotions in his original eyes. pic.twitter.com/I5F4kqLlQ3
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019
Even Nancy Sit wasn’t spared.
For more amazing designs, you can head over to the S10 wallpaper subreddit here.
Image from Vtechgraphy and Reddit
