People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung’s new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 11, 10:35 pm

Upsurge

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has a hole-punch camera.

Here it is.

Image from All About Samsung

Reactions have been mixed

Whatever you might think of the camera design though, one thing is clear, there are a lot of creative people on the Internet.

Opportunity punches

These really creative people have been hard at work trying to find unique ways of utilising the hole-punch camera to make quirky wallpaper designs.

Here they are.

Image from Matt B

Image by Thicc_Churro

Even Nancy Sit wasn’t spared.

Image from Vtechgraphy

For more amazing designs, you can head over to the S10 wallpaper subreddit here.

Image from Vtechgraphy and Reddit

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

