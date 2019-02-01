People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung’s new hole-punch camera

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has a hole-punch camera.

Here it is.

Reactions have been mixed

Whatever you might think of the camera design though, one thing is clear, there are a lot of creative people on the Internet.

Opportunity punches

These really creative people have been hard at work trying to find unique ways of utilising the hole-punch camera to make quirky wallpaper designs.

Here they are.

These Samsung s10+ wallpaper is really getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/RcMGjsbKkJ — KK (@hakkim__) March 5, 2019

Not so sure about #bender from #futurama. Too much emotions in his original eyes. pic.twitter.com/I5F4kqLlQ3 — Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019

Even Nancy Sit wasn’t spared.

For more amazing designs, you can head over to the S10 wallpaper subreddit here.

Image from Vtechgraphy and Reddit