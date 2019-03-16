fbpx

Tributes pour in for Riverdale & Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry who passed away at 52

Rest in peace, Luke.

Ashley Tan | March 6, 01:41 am

Tributes for American heartthrob and actor Luke Perry has been pouring in following news of his passing at the age of 52 on Monday March 4, 2019.

The late actor, whom fans described as “the nicest guy“, passed away a week after he suffered a massive stroke.

According to his agent, Perry was surrounded by friends and family in a hospital in Los Angeles.

His most memorable roles

Perry rose to stardom as a brooding heartthrob in the 90s after playing the character of Dylan McKay on teen drama Beverly Hills 90210.

Luke Perry as bad boy Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills, 90210. Image via Giphy.

Some of Perry’s other notable roles included Noah Sibert in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benjamin Cyrus in Criminal Minds, and Aaron in Will & Grace.

He also clinched numerous guest roles on popular animated series, such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Johnny Bravo, where he appeared as himself.

Luke Perry in The Simpsons. Image from Wikia.

Most recently, Perry appeared in Netflix’s wildly popular Archie Comics-inspired drama series Riverdale.

Perry played the decent, hardworking Fred Andrews, father to protagonist Archie Andrews, and served as the show’s moral compass with his knowing winks to his teen idol past.

Fondly remembered

His initial hospitalisation triggered an outpouring of support, which then transformed to grief when news of his untimely death broke.

Tributes from fellow cast members, Molly Ringwald and Cole Sprouse of Riverdale, and Ian Ziering of 90210 have been pouring in.

Love you bud

Many fans have also taken to social media to mourn the passing of the actor.

Riverdale, an ongoing series, has halted production following news of Perry’s death.

In a statement, the show’s executive producers fondly described Perry as a “father figure and mentor”, an “incredibly caring” person with a “giant heart”.

You can read the full statement here.

90210 reboot

Perry was also hospitalised on the same day a new 90210 reboot was announced.

The reboot planned to feature six of the original stars.

The original lasted 10 years when it ended in 2000, which featured Perry in about six of those.

Although it was unconfirmed whether Perry would resume his role in the new show as he had not signed on to it yet, his sudden demise certainly puts a dampener on such news.

Top photo via Beverly Hills 90210, Riverdale

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

