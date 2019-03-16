Tributes pour in for Riverdale & Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry who passed away at 52

Tributes for American heartthrob and actor Luke Perry has been pouring in following news of his passing at the age of 52 on Monday March 4, 2019.

The late actor, whom fans described as “the nicest guy“, passed away a week after he suffered a massive stroke.

According to his agent, Perry was surrounded by friends and family in a hospital in Los Angeles.

His most memorable roles

Perry rose to stardom as a brooding heartthrob in the 90s after playing the character of Dylan McKay on teen drama Beverly Hills 90210.

Some of Perry’s other notable roles included Noah Sibert in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benjamin Cyrus in Criminal Minds, and Aaron in Will & Grace.

He also clinched numerous guest roles on popular animated series, such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Johnny Bravo, where he appeared as himself.

Most recently, Perry appeared in Netflix’s wildly popular Archie Comics-inspired drama series Riverdale.

Perry played the decent, hardworking Fred Andrews, father to protagonist Archie Andrews, and served as the show’s moral compass with his knowing winks to his teen idol past.

Fondly remembered

His initial hospitalisation triggered an outpouring of support, which then transformed to grief when news of his untimely death broke.

Tributes from fellow cast members, Molly Ringwald and Cole Sprouse of Riverdale, and Ian Ziering of 90210 have been pouring in.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Many fans have also taken to social media to mourn the passing of the actor.

Riverdale, an ongoing series, has halted production following news of Perry’s death.

In a statement, the show’s executive producers fondly described Perry as a “father figure and mentor”, an “incredibly caring” person with a “giant heart”.

You can read the full statement here.

A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/k7qJSWvbbk — CW Network (@TheCW) March 4, 2019

90210 reboot

Perry was also hospitalised on the same day a new 90210 reboot was announced.

The reboot planned to feature six of the original stars.

The original lasted 10 years when it ended in 2000, which featured Perry in about six of those.

Although it was unconfirmed whether Perry would resume his role in the new show as he had not signed on to it yet, his sudden demise certainly puts a dampener on such news.

Top photo via Beverly Hills 90210, Riverdale