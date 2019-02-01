Rich & Good cake shop & Malaysian bakery Lavender opening in Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi is going to be the latest go-to destination for Singaporeans.

Besides a slew of internationally-known brands, two more established names closer to Singaporeans’ hearts will also be setting up shop in the complex: Lavender Bakery and Patisserie, as well as Rich & Good cake shop.

Here’s a look at the two bakeries.

1) Lavender Bakery and Patisserie

Lavender is a name that most Causeway-crossing Singaporeans would be familiar with.

The bakery, which has 18 outlets in Malaysia, sells a range of goods from bread to pastries and cookies.

With the exchange rate, Singaporeans will usually be able to buy plenty of items at a relatively affordable price.

The bakery is also hiring for its Jewel Changi branch, by the way.

2) Rich & Good Cake Shop

The bakery is popular for their soft, pillowy swiss rolls that come in a variety of flavours, including standard ones such as Kaya, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Coffee, as well as less common ones like Red Velvet, Orange, and Durian.

Standard flavours go for S$9 per roll, while others go for S$10.

If you’d like to try it first, the towel-looking rolls are also available at 24 Kandahar Street — their original outlet.

