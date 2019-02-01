Rich & Good cake shop & Malaysian bakery Lavender opening in Jewel Changi Airport
Exciting times ahead.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Jewel Changi is going to be the latest go-to destination for Singaporeans.
Besides a slew of internationally-known brands, two more established names closer to Singaporeans’ hearts will also be setting up shop in the complex: Lavender Bakery and Patisserie, as well as Rich & Good cake shop.
Here’s a look at the two bakeries.
1) Lavender Bakery and Patisserie
Lavender is a name that most Causeway-crossing Singaporeans would be familiar with.
The bakery, which has 18 outlets in Malaysia, sells a range of goods from bread to pastries and cookies.
With the exchange rate, Singaporeans will usually be able to buy plenty of items at a relatively affordable price.
View this post on Instagram
Une de mes découvertes culinaires: @mylavendermylife , une boulangerie pâtisserie qui sert des spécialités du monde entier 🥐🥖🥯 #soyummy . . . . . #bakery #lavender #mylavendermylife #kualalumpur #patisserie #malaysia #foodaddict #foodporn #yummyfood #foodlove #breakfast #yummy #foodlover #ilovefood
View this post on Instagram
quaint little bakeries @mylavendermylife 🍞 – – – – – #food #foodporn #yum #instafood #noms #yummy #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #lunch #tasty #food #delish #delicious #eating #foodpic #foodpics #eat #hungry #foods #foodphotography #malaysianfood #malaysiaeats #malaysiafoodie #dubaifood #dubaieats #dubaifoodie #bakery #bread
View this post on Instagram
I’m sure you have seen this “dirty bun” showing up on social media a few months ago – it has become a hype because of its appearance and taste – Dirty Chocolate Pastry Bun 脏脏包/肮脏包 pronounced as “Zang Zang Bao” ( literally mean “dirty bread”) from @mylavendermylife but in reality it’s actually just chocolate croissant covered with lots of chocolate powder filled with chocolate fillings hahaha!! this bun is not really dirty but it actually stained a little bit of my face and my mouth got really dirty because of the chocolate powder 😂😂 the entire eating process of this chocolate croissant was just messy!!! I know why it’s called dirty bun nowww!! PS: Swipe LEFT and look at the cross-section of the croissant, it’s oddly satisfying 😂😂🍫🍫
View this post on Instagram
💡🤔 Fancy a different kind of cookie for this Chinese New Year? Our 🌰 Top 3 Assorted Cookies 🌰 can fulfill your cravings with an exciting new crunch! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Individually-packed #Almond #espresso sable, #Chocolate chips sable and Hazelnut #sable are perfect cookies for busy individuals this festive season… 🏃🏿♀️🏃🏻♂️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Grab a box now in our limited 2019 festive packaging! 📍https://www.lavender.com.my/locations-c1g49 #MyLavenderMyLife #CNY2019 #ChineseNewYear #CNYcookies #CNYgoodies #Hamper #gift #NoPorkNoLard #NoAddedPreservatives #NoAddedAdditives #KL #JB #oneutama #pavillion #midvalley #1utama #ioicitymall #montkiara #petalingjaya #setiacitymall #aeon #paradigmmall #citysquare
The bakery is also hiring for its Jewel Changi branch, by the way.
2) Rich & Good Cake Shop
The bakery is popular for their soft, pillowy swiss rolls that come in a variety of flavours, including standard ones such as Kaya, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Coffee, as well as less common ones like Red Velvet, Orange, and Durian.
Standard flavours go for S$9 per roll, while others go for S$10.
If you’d like to try it first, the towel-looking rolls are also available at 24 Kandahar Street — their original outlet.
View this post on Instagram
Walk down the memory lane. Kandahar Street packs colour and history into a row of heavily ornamented shophouses. #nearclover: Grab a snack at the Rich and Good Cake Shop on 24 Kandahar Street. It is just a 5-minute walk from Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road and sells arguably the best swiss roll in Singapore #hotelcloversg
View this post on Instagram
Bought back home on yesterday for today's "wake up meal". Hahaa~ 😀✌🏻 @richandgoodcakeshop #RichAndGoodCakeShop #裕佳西餅店 #裕佳西饼店 RichAndGoodCakeShopSwissRolls #RichAndGoodSwissRoll #RichAndGoodCake #RichAndGood #SGCakeShop #SingaporeCakeShop #CakeShopSG CakeShopSingapore #StrawberrySwissRoll #KayaSwissRoll #SwissRoll #SwissRolls #瑞士捲 #SwissRollCake #SwissRollCakes #捲蛋糕 CakeSwissRoll #RollCake #RollCakes #CakeRoll #CakeRolls #蛋糕捲 #Delicious #好吃 #Yummy #YumYum #Yum
View this post on Instagram
Durian | Kaya [S$8.00/roll] Chocolate [S$7.00/roll] ・ These famous swiss rolls from @RichandGoodCakeShop need no explanation. Perfect dessert for anytime of the day❤️ ・ #Burpple #FoodieGohBugis ・ ・ ・ ・ #instadailyphoto #photooftheday #followme #picoftheday #follow #instadaily #food #yummy #foodstagram #foodgasm #sgfoodies #sgfoodie #dailyinsta #foodsg #singaporefood #whati8today #sgfoodporn #eatoutsg #8dayseat #singaporeinsiders #singaporeeats #sgfoodtrend #sgigfoodie #thisisinsiderfood #foodinsingapore #foodinsing
Related articles:
Beauty in The Pot, Kam’s Roast, Tim Ho Wan & more opening at Jewel Changi Airport
Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.
Top image via @lawdi and @maikeru55san on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.