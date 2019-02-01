fbpx

Rich & Good cake shop & Malaysian bakery Lavender opening in Jewel Changi Airport

Exciting times ahead.

Mandy How | March 26, 04:43 pm

Jewel Changi is going to be the latest go-to destination for Singaporeans.

Besides a slew of internationally-known brands, two more established names closer to Singaporeans’ hearts will also be setting up shop in the complex: Lavender Bakery and Patisserie, as well as Rich & Good cake shop.

Here’s a look at the two bakeries.

1) Lavender Bakery and Patisserie

Lavender is a name that most Causeway-crossing Singaporeans would be familiar with.

The bakery, which has 18 outlets in Malaysia, sells a range of goods from bread to pastries and cookies.

With the exchange rate, Singaporeans will usually be able to buy plenty of items at a relatively affordable price.

I’m sure you have seen this “dirty bun” showing up on social media a few months ago – it has become a hype because of its appearance and taste – Dirty Chocolate Pastry Bun 脏脏包/肮脏包 pronounced as “Zang Zang Bao” ( literally mean “dirty bread”) from @mylavendermylife but in reality it’s actually just chocolate croissant covered with lots of chocolate powder filled with chocolate fillings hahaha!! this bun is not really dirty but it actually stained a little bit of my face and my mouth got really dirty because of the chocolate powder 😂😂 the entire eating process of this chocolate croissant was just messy!!! I know why it’s called dirty bun nowww!! PS: Swipe LEFT and look at the cross-section of the croissant, it’s oddly satisfying 😂😂🍫🍫

💡🤔 Fancy a different kind of cookie for this Chinese New Year? Our 🌰 Top 3 Assorted Cookies 🌰 can fulfill your cravings with an exciting new crunch! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Individually-packed #Almond #espresso sable, #Chocolate chips sable and Hazelnut #sable are perfect cookies for busy individuals this festive season… 🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Grab a box now in our limited 2019 festive packaging! 📍https://www.lavender.com.my/locations-c1g49 #MyLavenderMyLife #CNY2019 #ChineseNewYear #CNYcookies #CNYgoodies #Hamper #gift #NoPorkNoLard #NoAddedPreservatives #NoAddedAdditives #KL #JB #oneutama #pavillion #midvalley #1utama #ioicitymall #montkiara #petalingjaya #setiacitymall #aeon #paradigmmall #citysquare

The bakery is also hiring for its Jewel Changi branch, by the way.

2) Rich & Good Cake Shop

The bakery is popular for their soft, pillowy swiss rolls that come in a variety of flavours, including standard ones such as Kaya, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Coffee, as well as less common ones like Red Velvet, Orange, and Durian.

Standard flavours go for S$9 per roll, while others go for S$10.

If you’d like to try it first, the towel-looking rolls are also available at 24 Kandahar Street — their original outlet.

