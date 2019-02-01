Funny part-time job in S’pore: Mum in NTU seeks ‘friendly’ person with ‘standard American accent’ to read books to her 2 kids

Every once in a while, an unusual job ad surfaces in Singapore.

The ad looks typical, almost standard, at first glance, but turns out to be something rather different upon closer reading.

Take for instance this ad looking for helpers to chase away birds:

Or this ad by a delivery man looking for a lady to accompany him in the car while he does his job:

Adding on to this list is a notice apparently written by a mother, who was looking for someone to read story books to her children.

Read story books to her children

According to a photo shared on Instagram account publicnoticesg, a mother living within the Nanyang Technological University campus was looking for a “friendly person” to read books to her daughters, aged three and six.

Each reading session will last 20 to 30 minutes for each of her daughters, and has to take place on a regular basis.

Books will also be provided, and the reader will be paid for his/ her time.

The exact compensation was not stated in the notice.

And the notice might have been targeted at NTU students.

Standard American or Canadian accent required

In the notice, there was no mention of her needing the candidate to have had any prior experience or specific skill sets.

One requirement that she mentioned, though, was that the reader must have a “standard American or Canadian accent”.

This is a photo of the notice, which presumably, was put up somewhere within NTU.

Hello there, I am a mother of two little girls, living in NTU campus. My kids are 3 and 6 years old. We are looking for a friendly person who can read storybooks 20-30minutes to each of my children on a regular basis. We look for someone with standard American/Canadian accents. We will be providing all the storybooks and pay for your time. Thank you for your time to read this flyer. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you are interested or have any questions. I can be reached via WhatsApp: (65) xxxx xxxx Thank you so much! Kind regards, Jachi

It is unclear when exactly this notice was posted, or if the position has been filled.

Top photo via publicnoticesg Instagram & NTU.