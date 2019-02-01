fbpx

Back
﻿

Funny part-time job in S’pore: Mum in NTU seeks ‘friendly’ person with ‘standard American accent’ to read books to her 2 kids

Not sure if a suitable candidate has been found.

Tanya Ong | March 21, 02:42 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Every once in a while, an unusual job ad surfaces in Singapore.

The ad looks typical, almost standard, at first glance, but turns out to be something rather different upon closer reading.

Take for instance this ad looking for helpers to chase away birds:

Cafe in Tanah Merah posts job ad hiring ‘helpers to chase away birds’, pays S$1,700 – S$1,900

Or this ad by a delivery man looking for a lady to accompany him in the car while he does his job:

“Not some kind of pervert” S’pore deliveryman looks for female company during midnight jobs on Carousell

Adding on to this list is a notice apparently written by a mother, who was looking for someone to read story books to her children.

Read story books to her children

According to a photo shared on Instagram account publicnoticesg, a mother living within the Nanyang Technological University campus was looking for a “friendly person” to read books to her daughters, aged three and six.

Each reading session will last 20 to 30 minutes for each of her daughters, and has to take place on a regular basis.

Books will also be provided, and the reader will be paid for his/ her time.

The exact compensation was not stated in the notice.

And the notice might have been targeted at NTU students.

Standard American or Canadian accent required

In the notice, there was no mention of her needing the candidate to have had any prior experience or specific skill sets.

One requirement that she mentioned, though, was that the reader must have a “standard American or Canadian accent”.

This is a photo of the notice, which presumably, was put up somewhere within NTU.

Photo via Instagram/publicnoticesg

Hello there,

I am a mother of two little girls, living in NTU campus. My kids are 3 and 6 years old. We are looking for a friendly person who can read storybooks 20-30minutes to each of my children on a regular basis. We look for someone with standard American/Canadian accents. We will be providing all the storybooks and pay for your time.

Thank you for your time to read this flyer. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you are interested or have any questions. I can be reached via WhatsApp: (65) xxxx xxxx

Thank you so much!

Kind regards,

Jachi

It is unclear when exactly this notice was posted, or if the position has been filled.

Hmmm, okay.

Top photo via publicnoticesg Instagram & NTU.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian Minister Azmin Ali: Government can't afford to bail out M'sia Airlines

Something should be done soon.

March 21, 02:23 pm

Latest Yeezy model available in Pacific Plaza S'pore for S$450 on March 23, 2019

Hmmm.

March 21, 01:53 pm

Man coughs in toddler's direction on MRT, shouts 'HWAAAAH!!!' after being scolded by toddler's mum

Another day, another threat to call the police.

March 21, 12:56 pm

S'pore is 2nd-happiest Asian country, 34th in the world: World Happiness Report

We can be happy about this result.

March 21, 12:26 pm

Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019

Wow wow.

March 21, 11:55 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close