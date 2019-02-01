fbpx

Back
﻿

23-year-old man spends free time inspecting public toilets in S’pore

He has inspected over 100 public toilets over 5 years.

Sulaiman Daud | March 29, 11:55 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The endeavour to keep Singapore’s public toilets clean has found a dedicated volunteer.

Volunteer Derek Cheung

On March 25, the Singapore Kindness Movement shared a Facebook video featuring 23-year-old Derek Cheung, who spends his free time inspecting the public toilets of Singapore.

Screen shot from Singapore Kindness Movement’s video.

Cheung said: “My friends know that I actively volunteer, but when they find out that I conduct public restroom checks, they are quite surprised.”

Cleaned toilets in NS

Cheung revealed what motivated him to sign up.

During National Service, he was tasked to clean toilets, and got intimately acquainted with bad bathroom habits.

This led him to join the volunteer movement of the Restroom Association of Singapore in a bid to change things for the better.

Every last detail

In the video, Cheung described what he looks out for when inspecting toilets:

  • Clean toilet entrance.
  • Functional taps.
  • Strong dryers, which encourage people not to flick water on the floor.

But that’s not all.

Cheung also does a thorough check of the cubicle itself, making sure the locks, the paper dispenser, the flush and the bowl are all shipshape.

In five years, over 100 public toilets have been subjected to his watchful eye.

Screen shot from Singapore Kindness Movement’s video.

Cheung has a simple philosophy — treat public toilets as you would in your own home, and this will encourage people to keep them clean.

“If we wouldn’t dirty our homes, we shouldn’t do it outside,” said Cheung.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You can see the video below:

Top image from Singapore Kindness Movement’s video.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore submits hawker culture to UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage of humanity

Here's how hawker culture is going to be defined as intangible cultural heritage.

March 29, 11:05 am

S'pore lady tries to buy stove off Carousell from extremely dehydrated seller, ends up trolling him

Stover the top.

March 29, 10:56 am

PMD rider in Bedok hit by lorry in rain, slides 50m on road

This looks serious.

March 29, 03:53 am

British PM Theresa May vows to resign amidst more Brexit chaos, explained

What the heck is going on?

March 29, 03:03 am

Stinky burning smell across S'pore could reduce in next 1 to 2 weeks due to showers: NEA

Air quality is in the normal range now.

March 29, 02:43 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close