32-year-old property agent allegedly died after Botox injection at beauty clinic in Marina Bay

On March 17, Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that a 32-year-old Singaporean property agent, Lau Li Ting, allegedly died after receiving a Botox injection on March 13, 2019.

Lau’s father confirmed that the cause of death was heart failure, but how the injection even led to Lau’s death remains unknown.

What happened

According to the report, Lau visited a beauty clinic in Marina Bay on March 8 morning for a Botox treatment.

The beautician who administered the injection allegedly recounted that Lau began to shiver after the injection, and subsequently, became unconscious in the clinic.

The beautician also claimed that Lau’s heart had allegedly already stopped beating before she was sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The medication that was used in the injection has not yet been identified.

Lianhe Wanbao also reported that it understood this was not the first time that Lau went for Botox injection treatment.

According to Lau’s mother, her husband received a call from the clinic to inform them about the incident at around 3pm in the afternoon.

Soon after, SGH also called to alert the parents that Lau was in an extremely critical state and the medical team was trying to save her.

She slipped into a coma state and was apparently put on life support for the next five days until March 13 evening when she passed away.

Lau’s family has made a police report and an investigation is ongoing.

Safety first

The newspaper reported that the deceased woman’s family are devastated by the sudden death.

Lau’s mother also shared that her daughter, being the eldest among her four children, had been a bubbly and independent person.

She was teaching private tuition for almost a decade before becoming a property agent in recent years.

Lau’s mother shared that she will wait for the findings of the investigation and not jump to any conclusions or stop anyone from visiting Lau.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Lau’s mother also wished to remind all women to prioritise safety before beauty.

She was quoted as saying:

“Women are naturally vain, but safety is still above all, I hope there won’t be such another tragedy again.’

The family also shared details of her wake on Lau’s Facebook account.

The wake was decorated in purple as that was Lau’s favourite colour.

Top photo collage from Lau Liting Facebook and Sungmin_Cho via Pixabay