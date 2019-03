Pokemon GO might not be in the news much anymore, but it is still an immensely popular game.

That popularity will translate to a lot of Pokemon trainers sweating their way to being the very best on April, 2019.

Advertisement

Singapore’s very first Safari Zone will be held from April 18 to April 22.

Safari Zones are usually considered places to capture rare Pokemon that might not spawn elsewhere.

Some of the confirmed Pokemon gracing the arena includes Tropias and a shiny Shuckle.

Here’s what it will probably look like.

Advertisement

Here’s what to take note of, and how you register for the event.

“Attendance is restricted to ONE DAY per person. Those who attempt to attend multiple days will be rejected, and their tickets may be voided. Register by 23:59, 7 March 2019 for your chance to receive a ticket.”

For a more detailed explanation.

Registration is free.

Be warned though, even if you do apply, there’s a chance you won’t be chosen, so it’s important to check if you received a confirmation email.

Registration begins March 5, you can register through this link.

Advertisement

“If you are successful, a confirmation email containing a QR code that serves as a ticket to the event will be sent to you on 11 March 2019.”

However those not chosen will still get to experience a day chock-full of Pokemon fun.

“Yes you are still welcome to the event, but you will not be able to experience the specialised elements. However, there are Pokémon related fringe activities during the event period for guests without tickets.”

More details will be revealed closer to the date.

Advertisement

Image from Sentosa