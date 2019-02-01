fbpx

Pokémon Centre Singapore could open at Jewel Changi Airport by April 17, 2019

Will your Pikachu spark Nurse Joy?

Guan Zhen Tan | March 10, 02:20 pm

Upsurge

The Pokémon Centre Singapore is expected to open on April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport.

Pokemon Center to open in Jewel Changi Airport, will carry S’pore-exclusive merchandise

It will carry adorable Pokémon merchandise that we’ve seen fellow friends and family members lug back from Japan, but it’ll also have exclusive merchandise, such as these adorable Pikachu plushies in cabin crew uniforms:

Pikachu plushies in pilot & cabin crew uniform will be available at S’pore’s Pokemon Center

Now, it seems that we have an opening date to look forward to: April 17 — a day before the Pokémon Go Safari will also take place, from April 18 to April 22.

This is according to Nintendo Soup, a site reporting on mostly Nintendo consoles, game IPs and related news.

S’pore’s first ever Pokemon GO Safari will be held in Sentosa from April 18-22, 2019

What the centre looks like

The Pokémon Centre is expected to model itself after some aspects of the ones in Japan, with plenty of adorable plushies that have even casual Pokémon fans screaming for more.

In response to media queries, Changi Airport said: “We are planning for over 90 percent of the tenants to be opened by April. For specific tenants within Jewel, we are tracking all their progress closely and will provide an update from time to time.”

Top image from @aiko.the_everlasting and @beccastoycollection on Instagram

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

