Pokémon Centre Singapore could open at Jewel Changi Airport by April 17, 2019
The Pokémon Centre Singapore is expected to open on April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport.
It will carry adorable Pokémon merchandise that we’ve seen fellow friends and family members lug back from Japan, but it’ll also have exclusive merchandise, such as these adorable Pikachu plushies in cabin crew uniforms:
Now, it seems that we have an opening date to look forward to: April 17 — a day before the Pokémon Go Safari will also take place, from April 18 to April 22.
This is according to Nintendo Soup, a site reporting on mostly Nintendo consoles, game IPs and related news.
What the centre looks like
The Pokémon Centre is expected to model itself after some aspects of the ones in Japan, with plenty of adorable plushies that have even casual Pokémon fans screaming for more.
In response to media queries, Changi Airport said: “We are planning for over 90 percent of the tenants to be opened by April. For specific tenants within Jewel, we are tracking all their progress closely and will provide an update from time to time.”
