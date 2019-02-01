Police report made after PM Lee Hsien Loong’s son filmed in private car without his knowledge or permission

A police report has been made after videos were taken of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s eldest son, Li Yipeng, inside a private car.

According to the police on March 17, Li was offered a ride in the car.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old Singaporean man, the police said.

Asked multiple questions

In the videos, the man was heard repeatedly asking Li, 36, to confirm his identity, his home address, and also his security arrangements.

In the video, Li can also be heard being asked about his travel arrangements as well.

The police also said the videos were taken without Li’s knowledge or permission.

The police said that they are “looking into the matter with the assistance of the driver because the nature of the questions raises serious security concerns”.

This is due to Li’s “background”, the police added.

No mention was made of who made the police report.

Video circulated over chat apps and social media

The videos in question were circulated over WhatsApp and posted on Facebook, mostly on Sunday, March 17.

The driver can be seen adjusting a camera to focus on his passenger in one 54-second clip.

The driver asked: “So your dad is the Prime Minister of Singapore? You don’t have a driver with you?”

Li was also questioned about his name and destination.

In another clip, Li is heard telling the driver: “I don’t feel comfortable telling you about my current home life… I just don’t think it’s appropriate.”

Another man assisting police with investigations

The police are also investigating the circulation of a photo showing a Facebook post supposedly made by PM Lee about the incident.

The police said the photo’s content has been established to be fake.

A 39-year-old man is assisting the police in investigations on this.

This is the photo:

Driver had previous run-ins with law

The police said that the 31-year-old male driver was previously convicted of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent under the Road Traffic Act.

An offence of driving without valid insurance under the Act was taken into consideration during sentencing in 2014.

Separately, it is understood that the suspect was involved in a theft-in-dwelling case.

He was given a warning by the police for that.

There was also a police report lodged against him for criminal intimidation.