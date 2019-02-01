PM Lee Hsien Loong expresses deepest condolences to Christchurch shooting victims
Singaporeans in New Zealand can seek consular assistance.
Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong has expressed his deepest condolences to Christchurch shooting victims.
In a Facebook post some five hours after the attack just before 1:40pm in New Zealand that sent shock waves around the world, PM Lee said the incident is a sombre reminder that terrorism remains a serious threat across the world:
PM Lee added: “This heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred, and create divisions within societies. We need to respond with unity, fortitude and resilience.”
He also characterised the incidents as “horrific terrorist attacks”.
In his post, PM Lee also provided information for Singaporeans in New Zealand, in case they require help:
To Singaporeans in Christchurch: do stay safe and keep your families informed of your whereabouts. If you need consular assistance, you can contact the following:
Singapore High Commission in Wellington
Tel: +64-4-470-0850
Emergency contact: +64-21-280-3161
Email: [email protected]
MFA Duty Office (24hrs)
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Email: [email protected]
