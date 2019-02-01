fbpx

Back
﻿

PM Lee Hsien Loong expresses deepest condolences to Christchurch shooting victims

Singaporeans in New Zealand can seek consular assistance.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 06:55 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong has expressed his deepest condolences to Christchurch shooting victims.

In a Facebook post some five hours after the attack just before 1:40pm in New Zealand that sent shock waves around the world, PM Lee said the incident is a sombre reminder that terrorism remains a serious threat across the world:

Australian Prime Minister slams New Zealand Christchurch shooter as ‘violent terrorist’, 49 reportedly killed

PM Lee added: “This heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred, and create divisions within societies. We need to respond with unity, fortitude and resilience.”

He also characterised the incidents as “horrific terrorist attacks”.

In his post, PM Lee also provided information for Singaporeans in New Zealand, in case they require help:

To Singaporeans in Christchurch: do stay safe and keep your families informed of your whereabouts. If you need consular assistance, you can contact the following:

Singapore High Commission in Wellington
Tel: +64-4-470-0850
Emergency contact: +64-21-280-3161
Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office (24hrs)
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Email: [email protected]

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Outward Bound S'pore stops all water activities after M'sia Pasir Gudang chemical dumping incident

They are prioritising the safety of participants.

March 15, 06:46 pm

Indonesian VP candidate Sandiaga Uno praises S'pore chicken rice & ease of doing business here

Uno wants to revamp the agricultural sector by appealing to millennials.

March 15, 05:44 pm

Hello Kitty-inspired Melissa footwear available from March 15, 2019

Very 'kawaii'.

March 15, 05:24 pm

Sneak peek of Hello Kitty, My Melody, & 888 Gudetama inflatables in Sentosa March 16-24, 2019

Don't break them k.

March 15, 05:17 pm

Father in China stops cancer treatment to pay for daughter's lymphoma bills

The father decided to make the ultimate decision.

March 15, 04:49 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close