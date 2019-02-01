109 people ill & 15 hospitalised after gastroenteritis outbreak across 4 PCF Sparkletots

An outbreak of gastroenteritis at four PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparketots Preschool outlets has seen at least 109 people affected, 15 of which had to be hospitalised.

According a Straits Times on March 27, 2019, the outbreak was traced to food prepared by caterer Kate’s Catering.

Gastroenteritis is the inflammation of one’s stomach and intestines, and physical symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Investigations ongoing

A joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Environment Agency (NEA), and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) given to ST on March 27 noted that investigations are ongoing.

The statement also read that six of the 15 who were hospitalised have been discharged.

After being notified of the first cluster of gastroenteritis cases on Friday (March 22), authorities carried out an inspection of Kate’s Catering’s premises at KA Food Link, 171 Kampong Ampat.

However, after additional cases were reported on Monday (March 25), NEA instructed the caterer to suspend operations with effect from Tuesday (March 26), while the agencies continued their investigations.

Food handlers were sent for stool screening and food, and environmental samples were taken for testing as part of these investigations, ST reports.

Employees to re-attend hygiene courses

Additionally, Channel NewsAsia reported on NEA’s website that stated the need for food handlers working at the suspended premises to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course before they can resume work.

Food hygiene officers from the same premises will also have to re-attend and pass the Food Hygiene Officer course.

This latest spate of gastroenteritis follows a food poisoning incident at a PCF Sparktots preschool just last month.

NEA has a list of established eateries and their track record here.

Top image collage from Skoolpedia and screenshot from Google Maps