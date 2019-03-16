fbpx

Pablo Cheese Tart closes S’pore outlets after 19 months

Sad.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 7, 01:02 am

Pablo Cheese Tart has closed their Singapore outlets after 19 months in operation.

For those who don’t remember, they were a really big deal when they first came over to Singapore.

Their first outlet in Wisma Atria saw long queues when it first opened.

Pablo Cheese Tart to open at Wisma Atria. Confirmed.

That was back in Aug. 8, 2017.

Slightly more than one-and-a-half years later, it appears that the Pablo Cheese Tart experiment in Singapore is over.

Here is what the Wisma outlet apparently looks like now.

Aaron Heng

There doesn’t appear to have been any announcement by the Hokkaido bakery.

Their Facebook pages appears to have been deactivated.

This withdrawal comes hot on the heels of Pablo closing their doors in Malaysia.

Pablo cheese tart chain closes down in M’sia after 19 months

Two of the reasons cited for the closure in Malaysia was their perceived sub-par taste, compared to Japan’s products, and the rather pricey nature of their tarts.

Image compiled from Pablo Malaysia and Heng’s Facebook

