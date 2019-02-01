OZOO Club Penang has the most ratchet clubbing photos, hands down

Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Those who have gone clubbing might know that photographers rove the floor to capture proof that the patrons are having a good time.
Most times, it’s just a bunch of youths thinking they are the coolest people on the floor.
But the photos from OZOO Club Penang in Malaysia are on a whole new level of ratchet.
Let us preface it by saying that there are nice, normal photos like this:
That aside, however, you also get photos like this:
It seems like the recurring theme in most photos involves the subject missing the liquid being poured from an elevated position.
Like this:
Also, for some reason, more than one person has had two bottles in their mouth at the same time:
Milder variations include getting drinks poured down the subject’s throat (and not missing it), by themselves or another person (which, to be honest, is common among club photos):
And nothing like some clubbing to ensure your huat:
Our favourite photo, however has to be this:
It gathered more than 1,300 shares, by the way.
😮
Top image via OZOO Club Penang
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.