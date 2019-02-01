fbpx

OZOO Club Penang has the most ratchet clubbing photos, hands down

Ok cool.

Mandy How | March 25, 03:36 pm

Events

Those who have gone clubbing might know that photographers rove the floor to capture proof that the patrons are having a good time.

Most times, it’s just a bunch of youths thinking they are the coolest people on the floor.

But the photos from OZOO Club Penang in Malaysia are on a whole new level of ratchet.

Let us preface it by saying that there are nice, normal photos like this:

That aside, however, you also get photos like this: 

It seems like the recurring theme in most photos involves the subject missing the liquid being poured from an elevated position.

Like this:

Also, for some reason, more than one person has had two bottles in their mouth at the same time:

Milder variations include getting drinks poured down the subject’s throat (and not missing it), by themselves or another person (which, to be honest, is common among club photos):

And nothing like some clubbing to ensure your huat:

Our favourite photo, however has to be this:

It gathered more than 1,300 shares, by the way.

😮

Top image via OZOO Club Penang

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

