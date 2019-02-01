Johor Chief Minister criticised for visiting Batam during Pasir Gudang crisis

Johor’s Chief Minister Osman Sapian has been criticised by UMNO MP Hishammuddin Hussein for taking a work trip to Batam, Indonesia during the toxic fumes crisis that is still gripping Malaysia’s southern state.

Advertisement

On March 18, Hishammuddin, the former Defence Minister, said that Osman should not have gone to Batam.

“A lack of seriousness”

According to the Malay Mail, while speaking to reporters in Parliament, Hishammuddin said:

“This shows (a) lack of seriousness and his credibility and priority in light of what is happening in Pasir Gudang.”

He added, “You don’t go to Batam,” when asked what Osman should have done.

Osman’s trip was cut short

According to Osman, the pre-planned trip was cut to less than a day than the original duration of three days.

This was due to the importance of the clean-up operations of Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, where chemicals were dumped illegally, causing hundreds of Johor residents to seek medical attention.

Advertisement

On March 13, according to New Straits Times, Osman announced that the situation in Pasir Gudang was “under control”, and that there was no need to declare a state of emergency.

He explained that contractors had been appointed to carry out cleaning works and to complete them as quickly as possible.

On March 17, Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin announced that the clean-up of the affected stretch of Sungai Kim Kim had been completed.

Related stories:

Top image