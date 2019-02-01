Mother orangutan wounded by 79 air gun pellets slowly recovering from mental & physical trauma

A female adult orangutan, wounded with 79 air gun pellets, was rescued on March 9 in the Aceh province of Sumatra, Indonesia.

The 30-year-old orangutan was found with a one-month-old baby, which unfortunately, died from hunger.

Physical & mental trauma

The mother orangutan is currently receiving treatment at Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) Quarantine and Rehabilitation Centre in northern Sumatra.

For surviving this ordeal, she has been given the name “Hope”.

According to SOCP, the severe injuries have damaged Hope’s eyes, causing her to become completely blind.

In addition, she also fractured the bones on her limbs.

Besides physical injuries, Hope was also mentally traumatised as a result of losing her baby, while she was still breastfeeding it.

Recovering slowly

According to SOCP, Hope will take a long time to fully recover, both mentally and physically.

However, in the latest update, SOCP shared that Hope’s recovery is making progress under the care of the vets at SOCP.

She was seen accepting fruits from the caretakers in the intensive care cage.

It was also shared that Hope is taking in milk too.

With this improvement, the medical team will look into treating her fractured bones next.

Get well soon, Hope!

Top photo collage from @socp.official