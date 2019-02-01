Mother orangutan wounded by 79 air gun pellets slowly recovering from mental & physical trauma
She's eating fruits and drinking milk now.
A female adult orangutan, wounded with 79 air gun pellets, was rescued on March 9 in the Aceh province of Sumatra, Indonesia.
The 30-year-old orangutan was found with a one-month-old baby, which unfortunately, died from hunger.
Physical & mental trauma
The mother orangutan is currently receiving treatment at Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) Quarantine and Rehabilitation Centre in northern Sumatra.
For surviving this ordeal, she has been given the name “Hope”.
According to SOCP, the severe injuries have damaged Hope’s eyes, causing her to become completely blind.
In addition, she also fractured the bones on her limbs.
Besides physical injuries, Hope was also mentally traumatised as a result of losing her baby, while she was still breastfeeding it.
[Breaking News] Today at Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) we conduct medical check to a critical orangutan named "Hope" after a tragic rescue by the team of Orangutan Information Centre and BKSDA Aceh from Subulussalam city – Aceh Province. From the medical check, sadly we found 74 air riffle bullets on her body. The more heartbreaking it made her eyes damaged and totally blind. Some serious bone fracture also found in all hands and legs. According to our vet, 'Hope" will need a long time care and recovery treatment. Especially for her mental rehabilitation since we know this adult female orangutan just lost her little baby while she's still giving breast feeding. Unfortunately the baby took his last breath on the way to the quarantine center yesterday, due to serious traumatic and malnourished condition. Now 'Hope' is still under the care of our Vet team in the isolation area. Hopefully 'Hope' will get better soon. Stay updated with us! . . Support SOCP workshop for Conservation to save Orangutan and its Habitat in Sumatra. Please visit : www.sumatranorangutan.org/donate [LINK ON BIO] #Saveorangutan #SumatranOrangutan #OrangutanRehabilitation #OrangutanRescue #Veterinary #SOCP #YEL #PanEco
Recovering slowly
According to SOCP, Hope will take a long time to fully recover, both mentally and physically.
However, in the latest update, SOCP shared that Hope’s recovery is making progress under the care of the vets at SOCP.
She was seen accepting fruits from the caretakers in the intensive care cage.
It was also shared that Hope is taking in milk too.
With this improvement, the medical team will look into treating her fractured bones next.
Flash Update about Orangutan 'Hope' from SOCP Quarantine and Rehabilitation Center in North Sumatra. Three days under the care and monitoring of the SOCP Vet team, Orangutan 'Hope' looks in better condition. She is starting to eat some fruits and drink milk. But she's still in the intensive care cages. SOCP Vet team is planning to conduct further medical treatment for her bone fracture soon. Stay updated with us and give your best hope to orangutan 'Hope'. . . Help us to continue the SOCP's much needed welfare and conservation work for orangutan and its habitat. Please visit : www.sumatranorangutan.org/donate [Link on Bio] . . Update terkini tentang Orangutan 'Hope' di Pusat Karantina dan Rehabilitasi Orangutan YEL-SOCP di Sumatera Utara. Setelah tiga hari dalam perawatan dan monitoring intensif tim dokter hewan YEL-SOCP, orangutan 'Hope' tampak dalam kondisi membaik. Dia sudah mulai makan beberapa jenis buah dan juga minum susu. Tapi orangutan masih dalam kandang fasilitas perawatan intensif. Tim dokter hewan sedang merencanakan untuk melakukan tindakan medis lanjutan terhadap kondisi patah tulang yang dialaminya. Tetap update informasi nya dengan kita dan sampaikan harapan terbaikmu untuk orangutan 'Hope'. . . Bantu kami untuk melanjutkan program-program konservasi orangutan dan habitatnya di Sumatera. Silahkan kunjungi : www.sumatranorangutan.org/donate (Link ada di Bio] #SaveOrangutan #SumatranOrangutan #OrangutanRehablitation #Hope #StopSenapanAngin #74Peluru #SOCP #YEL #PanEco
Get well soon, Hope!
