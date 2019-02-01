S’porean guy does super intense One Punch Man workout challenge for 30 days, sees insane results

This is one challenge that will be tough to take up.

Advertisement

On March 10, a Singaporean guy known as Sean Seah shared his experience with the One Punch Man challenge.

The post has since garnered more than 2,000 shares and 80,000 views.

Three months of cheat days

After Chinese New Year and three months of holiday without proper diet and exercise, 38 year-old Seah found himself rather unfit.

This was how he looked:

Then, Seah weighed 70kg, had a body age of 40, and a visceral fat rating of 10 (an excess of visceral fat is also known as central obesity, and results in a pot belly).

Therefore, on Feb. 10, Seah embarked on the One Punch Man challenge.

For the challenge, participants are supposed to do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run, every single day for a month.

Advertisement

Starting at level five

Seah, however, wisely started at level five: That’s 50 push-ups, 50 sit-ups, 50 squats, and a 5km run daily.

By day seven, Seah had lost 2.8kg, while his visceral fat rating and body age stood at 9 (-1) and 37 (-3) respectively.

One day 17, however, Seah realised that he had reached a plateau, and was no longer making significant progress.

That was when he decided to “level up” and started on level seven of the challenge.

That’s 70 push-ups, 70 sit-ups, 70 squats, and a 7km run daily.

On day 22, Seah decided to up the challenge by bringing it to level nine.

By day 23, he was doing it at level 10:

Advertisement

Completing the challenge

Amazingly, Seah managed to stick to the challenge for the entire 30 days.

This was the result:

And here’s a side-by-side comparison:

His new stats:

Visceral fats: 8.5 (-2.5)

Body age: 36 (-4)

Weight: 70kg (-5)

Seah also answered some questions about his diet:

Advertisement

Furthermore, he shared that although his diet has always been decent (sans the three-month holiday, perhaps?), he still puts on weight without exercising:

Here are more specifics about Seah’s intake:

Seah adds that he will not continue the challenge, but will instead switch to a gym routine in addition to running three to four times a week.

He ends off the video recommending that others give it a try, starting from level two or three.

Cool.

Advertisement

Top image via Sean Seah/Facebook