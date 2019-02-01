fbpx

Up to 70% off One Piece & other anime figurines at Takashimaya from March 12-26, 2019

Someone ate the cheap cheap fruit.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 11, 08:43 pm

Upsurge

If you are an anime fan, Takashimaya’s collectible Toys Fair is exactly what you’re looking for.

Here is the post.

“Scratch your collector’s itch with our Collectible Toys Fair, featuring beloved series such as Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Star Wars, Transformers, and more — up to 70% OFF! Head down to Talking Hall, B1, from Tue 12 Mar to Tue 26 Mar 2019 to browse the collection now!”

Here are some Dragon Ball, Pokemon and Marvel figurines/ plush toy.

Image from Takashimaya

Pikachu Plush

Up: $59.95
Now: $39.95

Image from Takashimaya

Marvel figurines

Up: $89.90
Now: $45

Image from Takashimaya

Bandai Mecha Collection Dragonball Vol.1 to Vol.7

Up: $104.65
NOW: $45 each

And of course, there’s One Piece as well.

Here are some of the available figurines, courtesy of Singapore Toy Sale.

It includes characters such as Luffy, Ace, Sabo, Nami, Lucci and presumably many more.

Image from Singapore Toy Sale
Image from Singapore Toy Sale
Image from Singapore Toy Sale
Image from Singapore Toy Sale

Nakama-shimaya.

Location: Takashimaya talking hall basement 1

Date and Time: March 12 to March 26, 2019, 10.30am-9pm

Image collated from Takashimaya and Singapore Toy Sale

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

