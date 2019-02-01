Up to 70% off One Piece & other anime figurines at Takashimaya from March 12-26, 2019

If you are an anime fan, Takashimaya’s collectible Toys Fair is exactly what you’re looking for.

Here is the post.

“Scratch your collector’s itch with our Collectible Toys Fair, featuring beloved series such as Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Star Wars, Transformers, and more — up to 70% OFF! Head down to Talking Hall, B1, from Tue 12 Mar to Tue 26 Mar 2019 to browse the collection now!”

Here are some Dragon Ball, Pokemon and Marvel figurines/ plush toy.

Pikachu Plush

Up: $59.95

Now: $39.95

Marvel figurines

Up: $89.90

Now: $45

Bandai Mecha Collection Dragonball Vol.1 to Vol.7

Up: $104.65

NOW: $45 each

And of course, there’s One Piece as well.

Here are some of the available figurines, courtesy of Singapore Toy Sale.

It includes characters such as Luffy, Ace, Sabo, Nami, Lucci and presumably many more.

Nakama-shimaya.

Location: Takashimaya talking hall basement 1

Date and Time: March 12 to March 26, 2019, 10.30am-9pm

Image collated from Takashimaya and Singapore Toy Sale