Old Chang Kee now stuffing laksa into curry puffs for bicentennial commemoration

The last time round, it was chicken rice in a curry puff:

Advertisement

Now, thanks to Old Chang Kee once again, laksa is the latest local food to be stuffed in a crust.

The pastry shell is stuffed with chicken chunks, egg, fish cake and home-made laksa paste.

You can buy it at S$2 a puff, or S$3.60 for two.

If you’re asking why, Old Chang Kee says this is part of the Singapore’s bicentennial commemoration.

Here are more photos of the product:

Laksa bun and fried rice

Besides the Laksa Chicken’O Puff, customers can also try the Laksa Chicken Bun (S$2, at Bun Times, Curry Times and Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ REX) and Laksa Fried Rice (S$8.50 Curry Times outlets).

All these laksa items are only available for a limited time.

Advertisement

Top image via Old Chang Kee and @daveltk on Instagram