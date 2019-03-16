Old Chang Kee now stuffing laksa into curry puffs for bicentennial commemoration
The last time round, it was chicken rice in a curry puff:
Old Chang Kee stuffs curry puffs with Chicken Rice, calls it Chicken Rice’O
Now, thanks to Old Chang Kee once again, laksa is the latest local food to be stuffed in a crust.
The pastry shell is stuffed with chicken chunks, egg, fish cake and home-made laksa paste.
You can buy it at S$2 a puff, or S$3.60 for two.
If you’re asking why, Old Chang Kee says this is part of the Singapore’s bicentennial commemoration.
Here are more photos of the product:
Laksa bun and fried rice
Besides the Laksa Chicken’O Puff, customers can also try the Laksa Chicken Bun (S$2, at Bun Times, Curry Times and Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ REX) and Laksa Fried Rice (S$8.50 Curry Times outlets).
All these laksa items are only available for a limited time.
Top image via Old Chang Kee and @daveltk on Instagram
