fbpx

Back
﻿

‘Average’ NUS student claimed to get almost perfect grades on exchange with 1/5 the effort in S’pore

The student supposedly did plenty of 'random things' during exchange.

Tanya Ong | March 2, 09:17 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

One National University of Singapore (NUS) student supposedly got better grades in an overseas university, despite putting in way less effort compared to in Singapore.

This is according to a post on NUSWhispers on Feb. 28.

Did “random things” on exchange

In the post, the third-year student mentioned that he/she went to UC Berkeley in California, U.S. for a student exchange programme.

With an “I just need to pass” mindset, the student supposedly spent a good deal of time travelling and “doing random things like clubbing, drinking and even hooking up”.

To the student’s surprise, however, he/she apparently “got an almost perfect GPA there” despite putting in “less than a third of the effort” in NUS.

Put in way less effort than in Singapore

The student clarified that he/she is a “mediocre at best” NUS student with a CAP of around 3.8.

The student also claimed that he/she was below the mean/median for all the assignments while on exchange, having rushed most assignments in two hours.

And despite supposedly studying an hour before one exam and showing up to another exam hung over, the student still managed to get good final grades.

“Unfair” to NUS students

Given this experience, the student couldn’t help but feel that it is “unfair” for NUS students to compete with foreign graduates:

“I can’t help but think how unfair we NUS students have it when competing with foreign graduates. My friend who went to Sydney has a similar story. She is an average student like me but getting grades worthy of a first class there while slacking.”

Several others agreed with this in the comments section:

The student also complained that employers would naturally tend to choose a First Class Honours degree from an overseas university over a Second Class Honours degree from NUS.

In response, one comment attempted to offer some encouragement:

Great.

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo composite image, via Trip Advisor & Anna Villarica via

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore lady who allegedly abandoned baby apparently was pregnant, according to photograph seen in Taiwan media

Rebuttal.

March 2, 08:05 pm

Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis

He looks to be doing well.

March 2, 06:01 pm

Johor planned to stop buying treated water from S'pore. In 2003.

Old or new plan?

March 2, 05:55 pm

McDonald's S'pore to give out book by 'How To Train Your Dragon' author with every Happy Meal from Mar. 7, 2019

The series consists of 12 standalone stories.

March 2, 05:33 pm

WP & PAP MPs find common ground during MHA & MFA debates

Coming together on important issues.

March 2, 05:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close