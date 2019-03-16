fbpx

New 78,000sqm NS Hub will include e-Mart, CMPB & fitness conditioning centre

Convenient.

Matthias Ang |Nyi Nyi Thet | March 1, 12:00 pm

Here’s some good news if you are in any way still related to National Service, be it as an NSF, or a NSman.

A 78,000 square meter NS Hub is scheduled to be built near Cashew MRT.

It is in essence, to better respond to the needs of the NS community

Here it is.

Image from Mindef

The hub will probably serve as an extension of the current Mindef Pass office located there.

It is expected to be completed by 2023.

The NS Hub will see a co-location of related services for the NS community, such as Central Manpower Base, Medical Centres, fitness conditioning centre and an e-Mart.

So technically you could take your IPPT there, go for a medical checkup, pre-enlist, and go for medical reviews, all in one spot.

That makes it convenient for both NSFs and NSmen.

Not only that, there will be usage of facial recognition, automation, and analytics to enhance the visitors’ journey.

This would effectively result in a one-stop location for NSman and NSFs for anything militarily related.

Construction will begin this year.

Image from Mindef

