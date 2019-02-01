Nissin S’pore now has Korean Army Stew-flavoured instant noodles for S$1.50

We really hope this isn’t an early April Fools’ prank.

On March 29, Nissin Foods Singapore announced on Facebook that they have released Korean Army Stew-flavoured instant noodles.

Here’s their description of it:

“For those of you who have been eagerly waiting for the brand-new flavour — our Korean Army Stew is up for grabs at all major supermarkets! With springy noodles cooked in smoky flavoured Kimchi soup, the latest addition to the Nissin Cup Noodles family promises a kick of flavour with every slurp!”

Inside each cup of noodles is egg, green onions, kimchi, and chicken.

It’s available at all major supermarkets and convenience stores for about S$1.50.

Having army stew outside, even at a coffee shop, will cost you around at least S$8 to S$10 per serving, and up to S$30 at restaurants.

At least one Instagram user has found the product:

Yay.

