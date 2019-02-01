fbpx

Back
﻿

Jollibee to open 2 new outlets in Woodlands & Punggol

Will be crowded.

Belmont Lay | March 28, 01:43 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Juicy fried chicken fans, salivate.

New Jollibee outlets opening in Singapore

Jollibee is opening two new outlets in Singapore soon.

One will be located at Woodlands MRT station and the other at Waterway Point in Punggol.

The fast-food giant from the Philippines announced on March 27, 2019 on its Singapore Facebook page it is looking to hire full-time and part-time positions for the two stores.

No mention of opening dates

The two locations were mentioned, but it did not state when they would be opened.

Job vacancies available

Service and kitchen crew, as well as managerial roles were listed, and the company is also looking to hire for its existing stores.

Six stores islandwide

Jollibee has six stores in Singapore.

Lucky Plaza itself has two stores, while Paya Lebar, Changi, Novena and Jurong East has one each.

Its first store in Singapore was opened on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza in March 2013 to much fanfare.

Expansion plans

Dennis Flores, Jollibee’s president and head of international business, told The Straits Times in 2017 that the Manila-based company would open at least 15 more outlets in Singapore “in the next five years”.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Town council sorry cat died after it was removed from Marine Parade & brought to HarbourFront

Two cats were relocated in total, with the second cat's whereabouts unknown.

March 27, 10:33 pm

3 S'poreans arrested at cosplay event in M'sia

An event for cosplay enthusiasts got the police involved.

March 27, 09:56 pm

Budget 2019: Here's where all your tax money is going

There's something for everyone.

March 27, 08:01 pm

Prototype of M'sia's flying vehicle draws ridicule & dank memes from both M'sians & S'poreans

They believe it can fly.

March 27, 07:32 pm

M'sia unveils flying car-drone model at Langkawi exhibition, rumoured to cost RM1 million to build

Will it fly?

March 27, 07:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close