Jollibee to open 2 new outlets in Woodlands & Punggol

Juicy fried chicken fans, salivate.

New Jollibee outlets opening in Singapore

Jollibee is opening two new outlets in Singapore soon.

One will be located at Woodlands MRT station and the other at Waterway Point in Punggol.

The fast-food giant from the Philippines announced on March 27, 2019 on its Singapore Facebook page it is looking to hire full-time and part-time positions for the two stores.

No mention of opening dates

The two locations were mentioned, but it did not state when they would be opened.

Job vacancies available

Service and kitchen crew, as well as managerial roles were listed, and the company is also looking to hire for its existing stores.

Six stores islandwide

Jollibee has six stores in Singapore.

Lucky Plaza itself has two stores, while Paya Lebar, Changi, Novena and Jurong East has one each.

Its first store in Singapore was opened on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza in March 2013 to much fanfare.

Expansion plans

Dennis Flores, Jollibee’s president and head of international business, told The Straits Times in 2017 that the Manila-based company would open at least 15 more outlets in Singapore “in the next five years”.