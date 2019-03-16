fbpx

Back
﻿

New Balance’s streetwear collection has shirt that looks a lot like SAF admin tee

Steal that look.

Fasiha Nazren | March 6, 03:34 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Military-inspired

Which is why American sports footwear brand New Balance collaborated with Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat to produce their military-inspired “Physical Fitness Uniform” collection.

The collection will be available for sale in-store and online from March 8.

 

High-SES admin tee

When the collection was first announced on March 4 on HYPEBEAST‘s Instagram page, some eagle-eyed Singaporeans realised something — it looks a lot like the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) admin tee.

In case you’ve never seen it before (unlikely), here it is:

Photo from DG SoldierTalk

Steal the look for under S$60

In fact, you can steal the entire HYPEBEAST look for a fraction of its price, if you have access to SAF’s eMart.

Choose between the army dry-fit tee (S$4.25):

Screenshot from eMart

Or the army no. 4 inner shirt (S4.81).

Screenshot from eMart

Then pair it with these running trunks (S$6.13).

Screenshot from eMart

And then complete the look with some New Balance running shoes (S$42.71).

Screenshot from eMart

Now you’re the most HYPEBEAST man in camp.

Top image from @thisisnotthat and SAF eMart.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

US court orders Mikhy Brochez to delete sensitive info obtained from S'pore govt by March 29

In the meantime, his trespassing case has been put on hold.

March 6, 03:30 pm

Sushi Express offers free sushi if you eat 90 plates in 50 minutes, S'poreans ask why?

If you eat too much, you will feel like sush-it.

March 6, 03:21 pm

M'sian minister says no gay people in his country

They've all gone somewhere else apparently.

March 6, 02:09 pm

Spiciest Korean instant noodles with ghost pepper available for RM5.80 at 7-Eleven M'sia

Not for the faint-hearted.

March 6, 01:28 pm

Starbucks customers in China brawl over adorable cat paw mugs

Starbucks eventually sold the remaining mugs online instead.

March 6, 01:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close