New Balance’s streetwear collection has shirt that looks a lot like SAF admin tee

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Military-inspired

Which is why American sports footwear brand New Balance collaborated with Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat to produce their military-inspired “Physical Fitness Uniform” collection.

The collection will be available for sale in-store and online from March 8.

High-SES admin tee

When the collection was first announced on March 4 on HYPEBEAST‘s Instagram page, some eagle-eyed Singaporeans realised something — it looks a lot like the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) admin tee.

In case you’ve never seen it before (unlikely), here it is:

Steal the look for under S$60

In fact, you can steal the entire HYPEBEAST look for a fraction of its price, if you have access to SAF’s eMart.

Choose between the army dry-fit tee (S$4.25):

Or the army no. 4 inner shirt (S4.81).

Then pair it with these running trunks (S$6.13).

And then complete the look with some New Balance running shoes (S$42.71).

Now you’re the most HYPEBEAST man in camp.

Top image from @thisisnotthat and SAF eMart.