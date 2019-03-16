New Balance’s streetwear collection has shirt that looks a lot like SAF admin tee
Steal that look.
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Military-inspired
Which is why American sports footwear brand New Balance collaborated with Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat to produce their military-inspired “Physical Fitness Uniform” collection.
The collection will be available for sale in-store and online from March 8.
High-SES admin tee
When the collection was first announced on March 4 on HYPEBEAST‘s Instagram page, some eagle-eyed Singaporeans realised something — it looks a lot like the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) admin tee.
In case you’ve never seen it before (unlikely), here it is:
Steal the look for under S$60
In fact, you can steal the entire HYPEBEAST look for a fraction of its price, if you have access to SAF’s eMart.
Choose between the army dry-fit tee (S$4.25):
Or the army no. 4 inner shirt (S4.81).
Then pair it with these running trunks (S$6.13).
And then complete the look with some New Balance running shoes (S$42.71).
Now you’re the most HYPEBEAST man in camp.
Top image from @thisisnotthat and SAF eMart.
