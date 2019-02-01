Apple announces new generation of AirPods with wireless charging case at S$299

AirPods are Apple’s most popular accessory ever according to some analysts.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that AirPods have potentially shipped up to 28 million AirPod units in 2018.

Advertisement

With this strong consumer interest, it is no surprise that Apple is releasing the second generation of AirPods.

Gen 2

Apple announced the new AirPods on March 20, 2019.

The new AirPods will be powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip, the AirPods will see an extra hour of talk time, faster connections and a new wireless battery case.

An LED light indicator located on the front of the case will show you the charge status.

“Hey Siri” will make it easier to change songs, make calls and adjust volumes.

If you have an existing AirPod, you can purchase the standalone wireless charging case, which is a departure from the current standard one.

You can also add a personal engraving to the AirPods with standard charging case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for free during checkout on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Advertisement

Pricing and availability

AirPods with standard charging case will be available for S$239.

AirPods with wireless charging case will be available for S$299.

Standalone wireless charging case will be available for S$119.

Advertisement

You can order it online on Apple.com or at the Apple stores starting next week.

Related

Image from Apple