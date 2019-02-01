fbpx

Back
﻿

Apple announces new generation of AirPods with wireless charging case at S$299

More talk time.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 20, 09:10 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

AirPods are Apple’s most popular accessory ever according to some analysts.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that AirPods have potentially shipped up to 28 million AirPod units in 2018.

With this strong consumer interest, it is no surprise that Apple is releasing the second generation of AirPods.

Gen 2

Apple announced the new AirPods on March 20, 2019.

The new AirPods will be powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip, the AirPods will see an extra hour of talk time, faster connections and a new wireless battery case.

An LED light indicator located on the front of the case will show you the charge status.

“Hey Siri” will make it easier to change songs, make calls and adjust volumes.

If you have an existing AirPod, you can purchase the standalone wireless charging case, which is a departure from the current standard one.

You can also add a personal engraving to the AirPods with standard charging case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for free during checkout on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Pricing and availability

AirPods with standard charging case will be available for S$239.

AirPods with wireless charging case will be available for S$299.

Standalone wireless charging case will be available for S$119.

You can order it online on Apple.com or at the Apple stores starting next week.

Related

Louis Vuitton’s wireless earphones available in S’pore for S$1,580

Image from Apple

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australia cuts immigration by 15%

The timing is a bit awkward, no?

March 20, 09:00 pm

Petition to ban Nas Daily from entering S'pore begins

If you don't like it, start a petition about it.

March 20, 07:20 pm

M'sia PM Mahathir Mohamad: Malaysia Airlines could still be sold

Yes no maybe, I don't know.

March 20, 06:52 pm

M'sia pleading with S'pore not to hang Sarawak robber who hacked victims' head & chopped off their hands during Kallang robbery spree

The Malaysian was convicted of murder in 2015.

March 20, 06:35 pm

Jewel Changi Airport's Yotel lets you book a room for just 4 hours at S$80

If you just need a shower, you can use a shower cabin for S$20 per hour as well.

March 20, 05:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close