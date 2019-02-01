fbpx

NEA will give written warning to Orchard Road smoking offenders from March 18, 2019

Smoking offenders will be required to give their particulars.

Tanya Ong | March 17, 02:54 pm

As of Jan. 1, 2019, the Orchard Road precinct has officially become a No Smoking Zone.

Since then, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been taking an advisory approach towards smokers found smoking outside the Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs) within the precinct.

Verbal warnings previously given

So far, verbal advisories have been issued to smoking offenders in order to “raise awareness and ensure greater compliance from smokers”.

According to NEA, the number of verbal advisories given has decreased from an average of 1,900 a day in the first week to an average of 627 a day in the past week.

For verbal advisories, these rogue smokers are not required to give their particulars.

Written advisories to be given

From March 18, 2019, NEA will begin issuing written advisories to smokers who are smoking outside the DSAs along Orchard Road.

These written warnings will serve as a reminder that enforcement will start on April 1, 2019.

And unlike verbal advisories, smoking offenders will be required to give their particulars for a written advisory to be issued.

Starting April, those caught smoking outside the DSAs may face a composition fine of S$200, or up to the maximum court fine of S$1,000.

You can view a map of the Orchard Road precinct and all the DSAs here.

This is NEA’s Facebook post:

Top photo via NEA video screengrab

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

