MUJI Hotel & global flagship store opening in Tokyo April 4, 2019, will not provide plastic straws & bags

MUJI will be opening its third hotel in Ginza, Tokyo, on April 4, 2019, along with its global flagship store within the same structure.

Diner + six retail floors

Here’s a rough overview of the building:

MUJI’s global flagship store will occupy the first six floors, while the hotel is situated from the sixth (reception) to 10th floor.

Here’s what each level of MUJI Ginza will be selling:

Some photos of their larger store in China:

There will be a diner in the basement as well. A look at the food from MUJI’s Beijing branch:

Clean and minimalist hotel rooms

Photos of the MUJI’s hotel in Tokyo have yet to be released.

But a look at the hotel rooms in MUJI’s two other two outlets in Shenzhen and Beijing should provide some idea of what to expect.

Environmentally friendly

To make things even better, MUJI Ginza will not be providing plastic bags and plastic straws.

Instead, paper bags will be used.

For their tasting services in the food section, plastic wares will be substituted with paper plates and cutlery as well.

Top image via MUJI/Facebook