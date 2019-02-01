fbpx

Back
﻿

MUJI Hotel & global flagship store opening in Tokyo April 4, 2019, will not provide plastic straws & bags

Woohoo.

Mandy How | March 19, 03:58 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

MUJI will be opening its third hotel in Ginza, Tokyo, on April 4, 2019, along with its global flagship store within the same structure.

Diner + six retail floors

Here’s a rough overview of the building:

via MUJI

MUJI’s global flagship store will occupy the first six floors, while the hotel is situated from the sixth (reception) to 10th floor.

Here’s what each level of MUJI Ginza will be selling: 

Some photos of their larger store in China:

via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook

There will be a diner in the basement as well. A look at the food from MUJI’s Beijing branch:

via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook

Clean and minimalist hotel rooms

Photos of the MUJI’s hotel in Tokyo have yet to be released.

But a look at the hotel rooms in MUJI’s two other two outlets in Shenzhen and Beijing should provide some idea of what to expect.

via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook
via MUJI/Facebook

Environmentally friendly

To make things even better, MUJI Ginza will not be providing plastic bags and plastic straws.

Instead, paper bags will be used.

For their tasting services in the food section, plastic wares will be substituted with paper plates and cutlery as well.

Related article:

First-ever Muji Hotel is in Shenzhen, China. It looks like this.

Top image via MUJI/Facebook 

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Overweight police in Thailand put through 'belly destruction' boot camp

No more pad thai for these guys.

March 19, 03:47 pm

Creamier in Toa Payoh closing down on June 30, 2019

Goodbye, heartland ice cream shop.

March 19, 03:23 pm

S'pore, Hong Kong & Paris are world's most expensive cities to live in: 2019 Economist Intelligence Unit report

Singapore has spent the past five years at the top.

March 19, 02:58 pm

People are cleaning up polluted areas & posting it on social media thanks to newest Internet challenge

The least trashy challenge by far

March 19, 01:04 pm

MCE tunnel ceiling leaks water, motorists speculate burst pipe to be the cause

A scary scenario, considering part of the MCE runs below the seabed.

March 19, 12:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close