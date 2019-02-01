MRT doors stayed completely open while train was moving off from Ang Mo Kio station

The door of an MRT was open while it was still very much moving.

That was the situation presented in a video uploaded on Reddit Singapore by U/Novajimster on March 11, 2019.

Here is the video.

Here is another vantage point of the video.

Was on the train and this happened,luckily nobody was hurt,do something about this @SMRT_Singapore pic.twitter.com/QrvHGR9C6n — Hady Matynn (@Hady_Matynn) March 11, 2019

The train appears to be on the North-South line, travelling from Ang Mo Kio to Yio Chu Kang.

The gaping door is secured by what appears to be the same staff member in the previous Reddit video.

This isn’t the first time train doors have opened mid-journey.

In January, 2016, the doors of an LRT opened mid-journey while going from Bukit Panjang to Senja.

The cause for that particular incident occured after a signalling fault, forcing an override of the system so they could drive it manually.

Statement

Responding to Mothership’s queries, SMRT Vice President of Corporate Communications Margaret Teo said:

“On 11 Mar at around 7.30pm, a northbound train at Ang Mo Kio MRT station left the station with one of its doors still open. The station manager was inside the train and at the door handling a train door fault when the train moved off. He immediately kept all commuters away from the door. In-train announcements were made to tell commuters to keep clear of the door area and hold on to grip poles. The train stopped shortly after travelling around 200m and returned to Ang Mo Kio station, where all commuters disembarked safely. The train was immediately withdrawn from service. Initial investigations showed that the station manager had made an error that allowed the train to move with a door still open. We have suspended the station manager with immediate effect. Safety is our top priority. We are sorry that this incident happened.”

