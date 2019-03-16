Momo sculpture destroyed by Japanese creator in 2018, but he kept 1 eye

The freaky bug-eyed sculpture of an unsettling female figure — nicknamed “Momo” by internet folklorists — has been destroyed by its artist, Keisuke Aisawa, back in 2018 because it was deteriorating.

The artist has since stressed that it or he had nothing to do with the recent “Momo challenge” hoax, Agence France-Presse reported on March 4.

Originally titled “Mother Bird”, the Momo figure has been linked as of late to alleged instances of online child suicides after they are faced with the “Momo challenge”.

However, this challenge has since been debunked as a recurring hoax.

Meant to scare, but not meant to harm

Aisawa, alternatively called Aiso by The Sun, was quoted by AFP as saying:

“It (the sculpture) was meant to scare people, yes, but it wasn’t meant to harm anyone.”

Aisawa added that the figure had originally been based on a Japanese ghost (yokai) called “ubume” — a ghost of a woman who dies during childbirth.

Insider reported that the sculpture had been made for a Japanese special-effects company called Link Factory.

Additionally, the sculpture had originally been part of a ghost-themed exhibition in the Ginza district of Tokyo in 2016.

However, it had attracted little attention at that point.

Bemused by hoax

AFP further reported that Aisawa appeared bemused about the latest news of the “Momo challenge”.

He said, according to AFP:

“I’d be happy if such a challenge never existed.”

In a separate interview with British tabloid The Sun, Aisawa said children could rest easy now that the sculpture was gone.

“The children can be reassured Momo is dead — she doesn’t exist and the curse is gone.”

The Sun further added that only the eye of the sculpture remained, which Aisawa plans on recycling it.

Here’s why the Momo challenge isn’t real:

Top image collage screenshot from The Sun and between.mirrors Instagram