fbpx

Back
﻿

All female Secondary 1 students in S’pore will be offered free HPV vaccinations

This vaccine previously cost upwards of S$300.

Tanya Ong | March 6, 04:07 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

All female Secondary One students in Singapore will soon be offered the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination for free.

This was revealed in a speech by Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor during the Ministry of Health Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday, March 6.

Preventing cervical cancer

Khor said that from 2011 to 2015, about 200 new cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed annually. Every year, around 70 women die from the disease as well.

Cervical cancer is caused by infection with the HPV, and can be prevented through vaccination and screening.

In order to provide more comprehensive cervical cancer prevention for Singaporean girls and women, Khor announced that MOH will be offering fully-subsidised HPV vaccination from April 2019 as part of their national school-based health programme.

Under this programme, current and future cohorts of Sec One female students will be offered the HPV vaccination as part of an opt-in scheme.

A one-time catch-up programme will be progressively provided for current cohorts of secondary school female students, i.e. those who are older, but still in school, will have the option to receive their HPV vaccine free too.

All other female Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents from same age-equivalent cohorts, including those studying in private education institutions, will also be eligible for this.

Comprehensive screening test for women aged 30 & above

Apart from students, Khor also highlighted that MOH is introducing a more accurate HPV screening test for cervical cancer for women aged 30 years and above.

This screening test only needs to be done once every five years, compared to the current recommended protocol involving a test that needs to be done every three years.

Even though this new screening procedure will cost more, Khor said the government will be providing more subsidies to ensure that the cost to women will be the same in the long run.

HPV vaccination

Currently, there are two HPV vaccines approved for use in Singapore — Gardasil and Cervarix. Both provide different coverage against HPV subtypes.

Under the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule, HPV vaccines are approved for use in girls and women aged nine to 26.

The vaccine is most effective before a woman becomes sexually active. However, sexually active male and female adults can still benefit from it.

 

Top photo via video screenshot, video via WHO.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'poreans life expectancy increased, but more living with diabetes & hypertension

For every 10 years we live, we spend more than a year in illness.

March 6, 04:15 pm

Corgi cafe in Bangkok has 12 corgis you can play with, & their names include Porkchop, Salmon, & Babycorn

Corgi lovers can rejoice.

March 6, 03:44 pm

New Balance's streetwear collection has shirt that looks a lot like SAF admin tee

Steal that look.

March 6, 03:34 pm

US court orders Mikhy Brochez to delete sensitive info obtained from S'pore govt by March 29

In the meantime, his trespassing case has been put on hold.

March 6, 03:30 pm

Sushi Express offers free sushi if you eat 90 plates in 50 minutes, S'poreans ask why?

If you eat too much, you will feel like sush-it.

March 6, 03:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close